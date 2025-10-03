The Florida Gators will look to snap a three-game losing streak when they battle the ninth-ranked Texas Longhorns in a key Southeastern Conference matchup on Saturday. Texas is coming off a 55-0 win over Sam Houston, while Florida dropped a 26-7 decision at Miami (Fla.) on Sept. 20. The Longhorns (3-1, 0-0 SEC), who are 3-0 against unranked opponents, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Gators (1-3, 0-1 SEC), who are 0-2 against ranked opponents, are 1-1 on their home field in 2025.

Kickoff from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla., is at 3:30 p.m. ET. Texas leads the all-time series 3-0-1, including a 49-17 win in Austin, Texas, last year. The Longhorns are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Texas vs. Florida odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 41.5 via SportsLine consensus. Before making any Texas vs. Florida picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas vs. Florida. Here are the FBS college football odds and trends for Florida vs. Texas:

Texas vs. Florida spread Texas -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Texas vs. Florida over/under 41.5 points Texas vs. Florida money line Texas -260, Florida +210 Texas vs. Florida picks See picks at SportsLine Texas vs. Florida streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why Texas can cover

Quarterback Arch Manning powers the offense. In four games, he has completed 65 of 106 passes (61.3%) for 888 yards and nine touchdowns with three interceptions. He has also rushed 28 times for 123 yards (4.4 average) and five touchdowns. In the win over Sam Houston, he completed 18 of 21 passes (85.7%) for 309 yards and three touchdowns. He also carried five times for 11 yards and two scores.

Among his top targets is freshman wide receiver Parker Livingstone. In four games, he has 11 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. In a 38-7 win over San Jose State on Sept. 6, he caught four passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. He had two catches for 47 yards and a score in a 14-7 loss at Ohio State on Aug. 30.

Why Florida can cover

Sophomore quarterback D.J. Lagway leads the Gators' offensive attack. In four games, he has completed 83 of 123 passes (67.5%) for 690 yards and five touchdowns with six interceptions. In a 55-0 win over Long Island on Aug. 30, he completed 15 of 18 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. He was 22 of 33 (69.7%) passes for 222 yards and one touchdown with one interception.

Powering the ground game is sophomore running back Jadan Baugh. He has carried 49 times for 289 yards (5.9 average) and two touchdowns. He also has 10 receptions for 68 yards, including a long of 25. In the win over Long Island, he carried nine times for 104 yards (11.6 average) and one touchdown.

How to make Texas vs. Florida picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total, projecting 44 combined points.

So who wins Florida vs. Texas, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Texas vs. Florida spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up over $2,000 on its FBS college football picks since its inception, and find out.