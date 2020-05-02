Texas football recruiting: Four-star defensive end Jordon Thomas commits to Longhorns
Thomas will provide a boost to the Longhorns defense
Texas got some good news on Saturday in the form of a commitment from a big-time member of the Class of 2021. Jordon Thomas, the No. 235-ranked player in the country and 15th-ranked defensive end, committed to the Longhorns over several in-state suitors including rival Texas A&M, TCU and Baylor.
Thomas, a 6-foot-3, 240-pounder, missed his junior season at Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas, with a lower leg injury, but notched 32 tackles and five sacks as a sophomore in 2018.
Despite sitting out for a full season, Thomas has already impressed recruiting experts with his size and speed.
"Possesses good height and plus frame with an athletic build," wrote Gabe Brooks, the midlands region recruiting analyst for 247Sports. "Should own requisite frame space to continue to bulk up moving forward. Current size and growth potential suggest strong-side end or possible move to even-front interior role. Could also fit three-man schemes in multiple spots, depending on physical development. Shows good strength in the phone booth. Capable of packing a jarring punch at first contact. Drives blockers into backfield vs. the run and as bull-rusher. Missed junior season with an ankle injury. Quite raw from a technical standpoint. Can improve get-off consistency. Must expand pass-rushing arsenal. Sometimes stands up at the snap. High-major defensive line prospect with potential position and scheme versatility who could become multi-year starter with long-term NFL Draft ceiling."
Thomas' decision to commit to Texas vaulted the Longhorns to No. 12 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings. He is the eighth commitment in their current class — six of whom are four-star prospects or higher. The early national signing period is still seven months away, but coach Tom Herman is lighting up the recruiting trail.
