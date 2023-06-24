During the 2023 NFL Draft, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian saw three of his running backs selected, including two in the first round. Perhaps that's part of the reason four-star running back Jerrick Gibson announced his commitment to Sarkisian and the Longhorns on Saturday.

Gibson is ranked the No. 39 overall player in the 2024 class by the 247Sports Composite, No. 87 in the Top247 and is the No. 2 running back in both rankings. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder from Florida's IMG Academy had offers from powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama, Miami, Florida and many others, but Texas was where he felt the deepest connection.

"[Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice] means a lot to me because we have a very strong relationship," Gibson told 247Sports. "The way he coaches and the way he puts energy into the guys and pours into them to make them better is a lot. His work speaks for itself too. You've got Bijan going there being a first-round pick. I think his second running back [Roschon Johnson] fell into the third round. Then he coached [Jahmyr] Gibbs at Georgia Tech. He's a young coach as well and he's got a good history behind him of running backs."

Gibson is the sixth member of Texas' 2024 class and the highest-ranked amongst the group. He's the second running back to join the class, as fellow four-star Christian Clark from Phoenix committed to the Horns earlier this week.

As for Gibson, 247Sports' Andrew Ivins compares him to former Georgia running back Sony Michel. Here's his scouting report:

The real deal. A youth football star that found success at various stops before settling into the RB1 role at the NFL factory that is IMG Academy. Explosive in almost everything he does and is fast enough to win his fair share of foot races out on the perimeter. Not one to go down at the first sign of contact and usually is able to get out of trouble with his quick feet and loose hips. A bit of a slasher that can stack cut after cut once he gets past the initial wave of defenders. Tends to thrive on outside zone and toss plays. Will make defenses pay when counters are called, too. Doesn't get a ton of targets on Friday nights, but has proved to be a difficult cover on the camp circuit as he uses a nice burst to shake defenders of all different sizes. Has tested exceptionally well over the years and has a 4.5 laser-timed 40-yard dash on record to go along with a near 41-inch vertical jump. Will need to adjust to the everyday demands of big-time Power Five football and learn some of the finer points of the position (like how to pick up a late blitz), but should be viewed as an every-down back with big-play ability given his speed, vision and hands. Could eat in a variety of different offensive systems, but skillset might be best suited for a modern day pro-style attack that wants to feed its running backs. Sunday potential.

Texas finished the 2022 season with an 8-5 record and will play one more year in the Big 12 before joining the SEC for the 2024 season. And it'll have Gibson on the roster when it does.