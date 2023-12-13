Texas secured a commitment from four-star safety Kobe Black, rocketing the Longhorns 2024 class up five spots in the team recruiting rankings, according to 247Sports. The defensive back from Waco, Texas, is No. 4 safety in the country and No. 11 prospect from the Lone Star State.

The Longhorns jump from the No. 11 to No. 6 recruiting class in 2024 cycle, with 21 pledges. It also bumps Texas from No. 6 to No. 4 in the SEC recruiting rankings as the Longhorns prepare for their inaugural season in their new conference.

"They've been on me since day one," Black told 247Sports. "The love has always been there. They've been on me since the start of my recruitment and as you see, the program is getting better and better. It's just something I want to be a part of with the family atmosphere at Texas."

Black was pursued by many of the top programs in the country. At least 30 schools offered Black, a group that includes the likes of LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Ohio State and Alabama, among others.

Black becomes the fifth top-100 prospect within the 2024 cycle to commit to Texas, and does so shortly ahead of the NCAA Early Signing Period. He is set to enroll early and will be able to participate in team practices ahead of the Longhorns' College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Washington in the Sugar Bowl, according to 247Sports.

Texas is 12-1 as it heads to the College Football Playoff, most recently securing the Big 12 title for the first time since 2009. The Longhorns' 12 wins and counting are also their most since that season.