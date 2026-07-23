Texas five-star CB commit John Meredith III reclassifies to 2026, will enroll this fall

Five-star cornerback John Meredith III will reclassify to the Class of 2026 and enroll at Texas this fall, sources told 247Sports' Mike Roach. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed Meredith's arrival on the podium at SEC media days on Thursday.

Meredith was rated the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 cornerback in the Class of 2027. He committed to the Longhorns on June 19 after being pursued by nearly every major program in the country. However, Meredith's decision to reclassify was expedited after an expected high school transfer was denied.

The defensive back played his first three seasons of high school at Euless (Texas) Trinity in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. However, he enrolled at state power North Crowley in January ahead of his senior season, citing a recent move. On July 8, the UIL State Executive Committee ruled that Meredith's transfer was driven by athletics and that he was ineligible to participate in varsity athletics at North Crowley.

Instead of returning to Trinity, Meredith opted to reclassify to the Class of 2026 and enroll at Texas. The news is a major win for Sarkisian ahead of a pivotal 2026 campaign for Texas. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 187 pounds, Meredith is one of the most dynamic cornerback prospects of the past few seasons.

"[Meredith is an] advanced cover corner that's built for the game's current era with his long limbs, quick reaction time and elite recovery speed," 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins wrote of him. "Projects as a potential CB1 for a College Football Playoff contender that can help shut down one side of the field."

Meredith will likely take on a reserve role in his first season on the Forty Acres, but Texas could see meaningful snaps as a true freshman. Starters Kobe Black and transfer Bo Mascoe have the starting spots locked down, but there's not much other experience in the room as Will Muschamp enters his first year as defensive coordinator.

While he has not yet been evaluated as a member of the Class of 2026, Meredith could join athlete Jermaine Bishop as the five-star headliners of a top-three recruiting class at Texas.