Texas football recruiting: Longhorns lure 2020 five-star RB Bijan Robinson away from Ohio State

Robinson was quietly leaning towards the Buckeyes before the Longhorns made a late surge

If Texas wants to win a national championship under Tom Herman, it needs to recruit like a champion. Those efforts were bolstered Friday with a verbal commitment from five-star running back Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns nabbed Robinson -- unofficially -- over Ohio State and USC. The 6-foot, 200-pound recruit had visited all three schools in June. 

Quietly, Robinson had been leaning toward Ohio State and many in the recruiting arena thought he would end up a Buckeye. However, Horns offensive coordinator Tim Beck and running backs coach Stan Drayton made a late run at Robinson, who announced his decision on his Twitter account. 

Robinson also spoke more in-depth about his choice to 247Sports. 

"This whole time I knew it was Texas, but all the pressure coming to me from Ohio State was a reason why I was going there initially," Robinson said. "Then I realized that it wasn't for me. Everything that I need is at Texas."

Robinson, from Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona, rates as the second-best player in the state, the third-best running back in the class and 20th overall prospect, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He averaged more than 14 yards per carry as a junior last season, totaling 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns. 

Robinson becomes the highest-ranked player in Texas' 2020 class, which already features eight other blue-chip recruits. The Horns finished with the No. 3 class in the country this past recruiting cycle and are just outside the top 10 for 2020. 

CBS Sports Writer

Ben Kercheval joined CBS Sports in 2016 and has been covering college football since 2010. Before CBS, Ben worked at Bleacher Report, UPROXX Sports and NBC Sports. As a long-suffering North Texas graduate,... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories