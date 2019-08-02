Texas football recruiting: Longhorns lure 2020 five-star RB Bijan Robinson away from Ohio State
Robinson was quietly leaning towards the Buckeyes before the Longhorns made a late surge
If Texas wants to win a national championship under Tom Herman, it needs to recruit like a champion. Those efforts were bolstered Friday with a verbal commitment from five-star running back Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns nabbed Robinson -- unofficially -- over Ohio State and USC. The 6-foot, 200-pound recruit had visited all three schools in June.
Quietly, Robinson had been leaning toward Ohio State and many in the recruiting arena thought he would end up a Buckeye. However, Horns offensive coordinator Tim Beck and running backs coach Stan Drayton made a late run at Robinson, who announced his decision on his Twitter account.
Robinson also spoke more in-depth about his choice to 247Sports.
"This whole time I knew it was Texas, but all the pressure coming to me from Ohio State was a reason why I was going there initially," Robinson said. "Then I realized that it wasn't for me. Everything that I need is at Texas."
Robinson, from Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Arizona, rates as the second-best player in the state, the third-best running back in the class and 20th overall prospect, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. He averaged more than 14 yards per carry as a junior last season, totaling 2,400 yards and 35 touchdowns.
Robinson becomes the highest-ranked player in Texas' 2020 class, which already features eight other blue-chip recruits. The Horns finished with the No. 3 class in the country this past recruiting cycle and are just outside the top 10 for 2020.
