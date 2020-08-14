Watch Now: Quinn Ewers will be 'worth the wait' for Texas Longhorns ( 0:56 )

Texas only has one season left with star quarterback Sam Ehlinger directing the offense, but the program's future at the position is looking increasingly bright after the Longhorns landed a commitment from coveted class of 2022 quarterback Quinn Ewers on Friday.

Ewers is the class' No. 1 overall player, according to the 247Sports Composite, and his commitment is especially sweet for Texas considering that he is an in-state prospect from powerhouse Southlake Carroll in the Dallas area.

The Longhorns beat out Ohio State and Oklahoma for Ewers, who threw for 4,003 yards, 45 touchdowns and just three interceptions as a sophomore last season. If Ewers holds his place as the No. 1 player in the class, it would be the first time Texas has landed the nation's No. 1 overall prospect since Vince Young signed in the class of 2002.

The Longhorns should have some good options in the post-Ehlinger era as they also have a commitment from four-star, dual-threat quarterback Jalen Milroe in the class of 2021. Texas also has redshirt sophomore Casey Thompson -- a former four-star prospect -- on the roster this season to back up Ehlinger, and a pair of promising four-star true freshmen in Hudson Card and Ja'Quinden Jackson.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, Ewers is still filling out, but he's got two more seasons of high school football left to bulk up and cement his place as the best player in the class. Gabe Brooks, Midlands Region recruiting analyst for 247Sports providing this scouting report on Ewers:

"Prototype frame for elite QB prospect. Good height with lean, athletic build that will hold more bulk. Dynamic natural playmaker at QB position. Shows impressive stand-and-deliver in-pocket ability, in addition to terrific off-schedule instincts. Varies arm angles as needed. Enormous production as a sophomore for perennial Texas 6A power. Accuracy supported by 2019 completion percentage (72.4) and staggering TD-INT ratio (45-3) against outstanding competition relative to the high school level. Great touch on timing routes and red-zone throws. Sneaky good velocity that allows him to drive the ball over the middle of the field and outside the numbers. Shows requisite downfield arm strength in vertical passing game. Athletic enough to regularly extend plays to find receivers and also be dangerous on designed runs. Consistent, repeated delivery, but can quicken it. Athleticism lacks testing or track context. Elite QB among nation's top 2022 prospects, regardless of position. Projects to high-major level with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling."