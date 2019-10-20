Texas football score: No. 15 Longhorns outlast upset-minded Kansas with game-winning field goal

Turns out that the Texas State Fair can give you a hangover. No. 15 Texas was a big favorite against Kansas -- about 23.5 points in many sportsbooks -- but still needed a savior kick from Cameron Dicker to escape the upset-minded Jayhawks 50-48 on Saturday night. Kansas scored a go-ahead touchdown with just over a minute remaining, and coach Les Miles successfully went for two to give his team a 48-47 lead. However, the Longhorns drove 60 yards on 10 plays in the final minute to set up a 33-yarder from Dicker, which went right down the middle as time expired.

A Kansas victory would have been its second over Texas in the past four years. The last time, in 2016, Texas coach Charlie Strong was fired at the end of the year. It also would have been the first win for the Jayhawks in Austin, Texas.

Texas' offense made one more play than that of Kansas, but the big star of the game was Jayhawks running back Pooka Williams, who totaled 215 total yards, including 190 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Texas' much-maligned, banged-up defense had absolutely no answer for Williams -- or anyone else for that matter. The Jayhawks, under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Brent Dearmon, put up 569 yards of total offense.

Though both teams were able to score, it was Texas' costly turnovers that kept things close. The Longhorns had two big giveaways in their own territory in the second half -- a Sam Ehlinger interception and a Jake Smith fumble -- which led to 14 Kansas points.

Texas staved off what would have been an embarrassing loss to move to 5-2 on the season, but with road games at No. 18 Baylor and Iowa State remaining, the Horns' spot in the Big 12 Championship Game is far from secured.

