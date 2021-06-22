Texas coach Steve Sarkisian has suspended freshman wide receiver Keithron Lee following the player's arrest on an assualt charge, the program announced Tuesday. According to Brazos County jail records, Lee was arrested Sunday in Bryan, Texas, and charged with assault of a family member. His bond has been set at $5,000. Other details of the incident have not yet been made public.

"We're aware of the situation with Keithron Lee," Sarkisian said in a statement released by the university. "We have talked with his family and he has been suspended from all team activities at this time as we continue to monitor the legal process."

A former three-star prospect, Lee originally committed to the Longhorns under former coach Tom Herman. At Rudder High School in Bryan, Lee amassed nearly 3,500 yards of total offense in his career -- 2,322 yards receiving and 1,157 yards rushing -- and 49 touchdowns.

The news of Lee's suspension comes on the same day that 247Sports reported that receiver Jake Smith had entered the transfer portal. Smith, who was considered a possible top target for the Horns' passing offense in 2021, has been nursing a foot injury that kept him out of almost all of spring. The former top-50 player in the 2019 class was third on the team a year ago with 294 yards and three touchdowns.