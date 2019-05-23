Texas gives coach Tom Herman two-year contract extension through 2023 season

Last season, coach Tom Herman led Texas to a 10-4 record, finishing the year with a Sugar Bowl win over Georgia. It was the first time the Longhorns had won 10 games in a season since 2009 when they lost to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game.

And now Herman has been rewarded for the accomplishment. The school announced on Thursday that Herman's contract has been extended from 2021 through 2023.

Approved during Thursday's UT System Board of Regents meeting, Herman is scheduled to earn $6.5 million for the 2022 season and $6.75 million for 2023, according to the Austin American Statesman.

"There have been many great accomplishments and the culture he is establishing is one that focuses on maximizing the student-athletes on the field and developing them as young men, in the classroom and our community off the field," Texas AD Chris Del Conte said. "We are lucky to have him and thrilled to be extending his contract. The future of Texas Football is in great hands."

Herman has been at Texas for two seasons, going 17-10. He also has Texas poised to be a preseason darling when the first polls come out in a few months, and while offseason hype and the Longhorns have been well-acquainted for a while now, this feels like the first time it's deserved hype. Now all the Longhorns will have to do is live up to it, and that's been the problem for the last decade before last season.