Texas group led by coach Tom Herman, quarterback Sam Ehlinger travel to L.A. to re-recruit Bru McCoy

The Texas-USC Bru-haha, as it is now known, has hit a fever pitch.

News developed over the weekend that Longhorns wide receiver Bru McCoy, who transferred to the program from USC in January, was strongly considering heading back to the Trojans. While nothing is official on that front yet, Texas is apparently sending in the big guns to, in essence, re-recruit McCoy to stay at UT.

According to Chip Brown of 247Sports, Longhorns coach Tom Herman, wide receivers coach Drew Mehringer, quarterback Sam Ehlinger and director of player development Kevin Washington are traveling to Los Angeles and will meet with McCoy and his family Wednesday afternoon. Anwar Richardson of OrangeBloods.com first reported that Herman and Co. were heading out to California to sway McCoy to stick with Texas.

Recruiting beatniks have carved out a niche for wild stories, but McCoy's heightened profile as a five-star prospect along with the blue-blood programs involved have turned this into a national one. Here's what you need to know as McCoy decides his future, and what it means for him and the programs involved.

Homesickness is reportedly a core issue

Brown reports that McCoy has "deep homesickness," which is the root of his wavering. McCoy went to Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, just outside of Los Angeles. He grew up a Trojans fan and signed early with the program in January. However, he opted to put his name into the transfer portal less than a month later. One apparent reason was the quick exit by USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who departed just days after McCoy's arrival to be the coach of the Arizona Cardinals. McCoy then transferred to Texas, another program that was in the running for him. After the end of spring practice, though, McCoy reportedly began having second thoughts.

There's still the matter of his eligibility waiver

Brown also reports that Texas had been pursuing a waiver from the NCAA that would have allowed McCoy to play for the Longhorns in 2019 as a true freshman. As of Wednesday, McCoy still apparently hasn't signed that waiver. The NCAA has been giving players plenty of slack this offseason in their pursuit of immediate eligibility. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Miami quarterback Tate Martell are just two high-profile examples who gained immediate eligibility by hardship waiver for the upcoming season. While it remains to be seen where McCoy will even attend in the fall, the possibility of him having an instant impact is still certainly there.

Why all the commotion over one player?

In short: talent. McCoy was a blue-chip recruit coming out of Mater Dei. 247Sports listed him as the No. 1 athlete in the country for 2019, the No. 2 player in California and the No. 9 player overall. At 6-feet-2 and 205 pounds, he already has the frame to be big-time wideout, though he played defense as well.

Texas and USC have plenty of talent returning at wide receiver, but McCoy has the potential to make an impact right away. He caught just three passes for 16 yards in the Longhorns' spring game, but he had only been with the program for a couple of months.

So what's next?

It's all up to McCoy, but summer workouts are about to begin. Those will be important for the wideout wherever he ends up as he gets up to speed and develops chemistry with his teammates on and off the field. Texas gave McCoy a few days to mull over his future before coming out to visit him, but suffice it to say they -- and USC -- will probably expect an answer soon, likely in the coming days.

Whoever lands McCoy gets a talented kid with plenty of potential. Now it's a matter of him finally making a commitment that he's comfortable with.