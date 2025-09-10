Arch Manning has no arm or shoulder injury despite appearing to wince after throws during Texas' 38-7 win against San Jose State. The brief grimaces, captured in viral videos, sparked questions after Manning side-armed a pass in the first half, but coach Steve Sarkisian emphasized there is no injury. The episode has already been dubbed "wince-gate," frustrating people inside and close to the program.

While physically healthy, Manning's high-profile status as one of college football's most-hyped players in recent years created tension. CBS Sports' Chris Hummer said the constant attention on every minor movement is exhausting for those in and close to the team.

"I think it's two things," Hummer said on the CFB Insiders podcast. "Head coaches don't like to give information about things like injuries because it's an advantage -- whether the injury exists or it doesn't. And there's just kind of frustration for those around the program that every little thing with Arch Manning is a story.

Hummer cited a source close to Manning who described the scrutiny and conversation around the faces the quarterback makes while throwing as "dumb," and he added that criticism often misses context. One of Manning's grimaces came during a throw when a San Jose State player was closing in on him.

"Would you be smiling ear-to-ear if you were about to throw a pass and could maybe get blown up by a linebacker?" Hummer said, quoting the sentiment of the source. "That's not often a face people make."

The discussion about Manning's grimaces followed a pointed exchange with Sarkisian Monday regarding the quarterback's health. Several videos circulated online after Manning side-armed a pass in the first half against San Jose State and appeared to wince. When a reporter asked whether Manning was experiencing throwing pain, Sarkisian responded sharply, questioning the basis of the report.

"According to who? Arch said that to you? According to who," Sarkisian told a reporter who said Manning "seemed to be having some throwing pains" during the game. He doesn't have any (injury). I've never filmed any of you guys when you're using the bathroom, so I don't know what faces you make when you're doing that."

Hank South of 247Sports explained that Manning often makes brief grimaces after throws when a pass doesn't come out clean or he's exerting extra effort, but those expressions are not signs of injury.

The comments came after a mixed start to Manning's first season as Texas' starting quarterback. He threw four touchdown passes in the first half against San Jose State, helping the Longhorns rebound from a less-than-stellar performance against Ohio State. Manning's only mistake in the first half was an interception under pressure on a third-down throw.

"[People are] almost looking for reasons that he is not as good as they thought he was going to be," CBS Sports' John Talty said. "So then you find a video, you find a photo, you're like, 'Oh, maybe this is why he isn't the guy who I thought was going to be a generational talent. He looks a little bad. Maybe he has a shoulder problem.' You can see how it can get off the rails pretty fast and, understandably, why it would be frustrating if you're Arch or [Sarkisian] or anyone else with the program having to deal with this over and over again."

Manning himself downplayed the controversy postgame this past Saturday, emphasizing focus on execution.

"No, no," Manning said about his incompletion to Ryan Wingo that kickstarted the conversation. "I got to make that throw. He was open. Ran a good dig route. So got to make that throw."