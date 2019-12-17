Texas hires former Rutgers coach Chris Ash as new Longhorns defensive coordinator
Ash and Tom Herman were previously together on the same staff at Ohio State
Texas coach Tom Herman is reuniting with an old colleague -- officially. Finally. On Tuesday, the university announced that former Rutgers coach Chris Ash has been hired as the Longhorns new defensive coordinator. Ash replaces Todd Orlando, who was relieved of his duties following a season in which Texas went a disappointing 7-5 while struggling on the defensive side of the ball.
"After taking a hard look at a lot of options at defensive coordinator, Chris was the one that continued to stand out," Herman said in a statement. "We couldn't be more excited what he'll add to our staff. I've witnessed firsthand Chris' skills as a game planner, his attention to detail and ability to develop players. He gets the best out of every one of them and has a history of building physical, fundamentally sound, winning defenses. He has done it at the highest level, is a tremendous all-around coach and an awesome person. I know he'll do great things, and our players, coaches and staff will really enjoy working with him. We look forward to his arrival in Austin, getting to work, and him and his family joining our Longhorn family."
Ash and Herman were defensive and offensive coordinators, respectively, with the Buckeyes during their 2014 run to a College Football Playoff national championship. Prior to his time with Ohio State, Ash had been a defensive coordinator at stops with Arkansas and Wisconsin. He was hired as the coach at Rutgers for the 2016 season and was fired midway through the 2019 campaign after posting just an 8-32 record.
The Scarlet Knights hired former coach Greg Schiano earlier this month to lead the program moving forward.
