Week 6 brings another round of upset opportunities, including two Big Ten matchups capable of changing the conversation well beyond the weekend and the nation's top-ranked team facing a rivalry bout with a cornered rival opponent.

UCLA's trip to Oregon is a narrative-setter. The Bruins have a chance to turn growing respect into something more substantial with a win, while the Ducks will turn to Dylan Raiola at quarterback after Dante Moore was ruled out with a concussion.

Matt Rhule has a chance for a signature win at Nebraska against reigning national champion Indiana. The Huskers have spent years waiting for a breakthrough on this stage, but have failed to deliver after every opportunity.

Which favorites should be nervous this week? Here are the games with enough warning signs to demand attention in Week 6.

No. 1 Texas

Opponent: vs. Oklahoma (+7.5)

The Sooners could turn the tide on a disappointing start to the season with a win over the hated Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl. For that to happen, Oklahoma needs the best out of John Mateer at quarterback, a player who has underachieved all season so far.

Brent Venables said this week his staff evaluated its options under center during the open date ahead of Texas, but stopped short of providing any additional details.

Texas' defense has been rolling since the fourth quarter against Ohio State, including a dominant 10-sack performance in the team's win at Tennessee. After losing four straight to Oklahoma, the Longhorns won three of the last four in the series by an average of 32.3 points per game.

No. 11 Oregon

Opponent: vs. UCLA (+11.5)

If anyone could conceal a hot mic in UCLA's locker room before this one, we would appreciate it. Bob Chesney's pre-game speech should go something like this: "We're unbeaten, a double-digit underdog, and nobody believes in us."

That essentially covers the bases in the Big Ten's game of the weekend at Autzen Stadium. Both squads had ample time to prepare after the open date. UCLA leads the Big Ten in rushing, and the Ducks are explosive on offense. Fireworks? They're coming. UCLA leads the all-time series with Oregon, 38-35, but the Ducks have won five straight in the series dating back to the 2018 season and 11 of their last 12 meetings overall.

No. 20 Iowa

Opponent: at Washington (-3.5)

Another example of a ranked team going on the road as an underdog that usually cashes for the home team. We saw this a few weeks ago when Florida was favored against unbeaten, then-No. 4 Ole Miss before blowing out the Rebels.

Husky Stadium on a Friday night will be a raucous environment, and Washington badly needs a victory after narrow Big Ten losses to Minnesota and USC. The Hawkeyes must limit Demond Williams. Priority No. 1 last week was corralling Jeremiah Smith, and it didn't happen during a 31-14 loss to Ohio State. Letting another one of the opponent's best players cook is not a winning recipe for Kirk Ferentz's team.

No. 7 Indiana

Opponent: at Nebraska (+7.5)

Nebraska has lost 31 consecutive games against top-25 teams dating back to the 2016 season, including all nine in Matt Rhule's tenure as coach.

However, there's reason for optimism entering Saturday's bout with Indiana, which carries a 21-game winning streak into the ring. The defending national champions don't look as invincible as they once did if the Huskers can man up at the line of scrimmage.

Turbo Richard and Lee Beebe Jr. have already combined for more than 1,000 yards rushing this fall with nine touchdowns, but Nebraska prides itself on stopping the run. The Hoosiers also haven't yet faced a quarterback as dynamic as Anthony Colandrea, who has been a home-run replacement for Dylan Raiola. Indiana has already failed to cover against one Big Ten opponent this season, and that came at home. If there was ever a spot for Nebraska's coming-out party and leap into the top 25, this is it.

No. 14 Missouri

Opponent: vs. Texas A&M (+3.5)

This is a classic trap spot for the Tigers, coming off the blowout win over previously unbeaten Florida. The Tigers' mammoth win was impressive, but only laying 3.5 points against a desperate Texas A&M team shows that oddsmakers understand this one comes with a warning.

The Aggies are trying to keep their season from sinking, and urgency can make an inconsistent team dangerous. Coach Mike Elko remains a believer in Marcel Reed, whose flashes suggest there's more available than Texas A&M has shown during an uneven campaign.

If Reed protects the football and makes Missouri defend his legs, this could get uncomfortable quickly. Eli Drinkwitz said last week his team's only priority is blocking out the noise and focusing on getting better week to week. Another barometer matchup comes Saturday.