Recruiting is a give-and-take, but lately Texas seems to be losing more than winning. It's almost a déjà vu moment, echoing nearly this exact time last year when the Longhorns missed out on several priority targets -- only to rally and finish with the No. 1 class in the nation. So, what's going on in Austin this time around?

The momentum shift began over the Fourth of July, when former Big 12 rival Texas Tech spoiled Texas' holiday weekend by pulling off a stunner: landing top-rated offensive tackle Felix Ojo in the final days before his commitment. The Longhorns were widely seen as the favorite for the five-star prospect until the Red Raiders swooped in late with a lucrative revenue-sharing offer.

But Ojo isn't the only blue-chip target Texas has missed so far. Many other highly ranked in-state recruits have committed elsewhere, leaving Texas struggling to gain traction and watching priority prospects opt for rival programs.

The trend raises serious questions: Is this another slow start before a late-cycle surge? Or is Texas truly losing ground in key recruiting battles as summer heats up? The Longhorns rank No. 9 nationally in the 2026 team rankings and No. 5 in the SEC after an important commitment from Top247 cornerback Samari Matthews last Friday. It's a step in the right direction, but the recent misses still loom large over Texas' summer swing.

We checked in with Horns247 insider Hank South to get the lowdown on what's behind Texas' misses on the recruiting trail.

Big misses threaten Texas' 2026 class

Texas needs answers. It also needs a prized offensive tackle, if not multiple, in this cycle -- which makes the loss of Ojo sting that much more. Especially given the timing.

"The Longhorns poured in a lot of resources recruiting Ojo for the last year-plus, and to have it stripped away in a matter of days was disheartening to say the least," South said. "I don't think it's as much shock as disappointment for Texas. The Red Raiders offered Ojo a lot of guaranteed money, which most would probably take in his shoes."

When it comes to the biggest recruiting whiffs for Texas in the 2026 cycle so far, five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo leads the list. South ranked the six key in-state losses on a scale of fan meltdown -- with No. 1 at full-on panic mode and No. 6 being, "Eh, we'll be fine."

These aren't the only setbacks, either. Texas has also come up short with several top out-of-state targets, including linebacker Xavier Griffin (No. 8), tight end Kaiden Prothro (No. 42), defensive linemen Damari Simeon (No. 44), Kendall Guervil (No. 78), linebacker Brayden Rouse (No. 68) and athlete Heze Kent (No. 167). It's been a rocky stretch, but there's still time for the Longhorns to bounce back before signing day. The bigger question: Can Texas afford to stay committed to its NIL approach while others spend more freely?

Texas sticking to its plan, even as others spend freely

Texas isn't shifting its recruiting strategy around revenue-sharing and NIL. The Longhorns' collective budget is believed to be among the largest in the country, but there are pros and cons to aggressively spending big on prospects who may or may not pan out.

"Texas will spend what it has to at premium positions, but it's not going to overextend itself," South said. "Sometimes the asking price is just too much. Steve Sarkisian has maintained that they will not pay high school recruits more than established contributors on their roster. I think that reflects well for Texas in its roster retention the last few years. Remember, it costs money to maintain what you have, too."

The Longhorns didn't lose a single starter to the transfer portal after the College Football Playoff this past season. Backup tight end Amari Niblack was the only projected starter for 2025 that left. In the previous transfer cycle, Texas had just two starters exit -- defensive backs Terrance Brooks and Jerrin Thompson.

That kind of continuity can be rare in the portal era -- and it's part of why Texas remains confident in its current approach, even as it misses on a few splashy names in the 2026 high school recruiting class.

Betting on familiar formula to finish strong in 2026

What's the difference between this cycle and last, when Texas finished with the No. 1 class? Not much -- at least not yet. This time a year ago, it didn't look like the Longhorns were going to land the nation's top haul. In fact, South was interviewed for a similar summertime story here on CBS Sports. But down the stretch, Texas closed strong with a flurry of flips and key pickups. Could that happen again?

"Had you asked me this last season, Texas coming back to sign the No. 1 class by December was not on my bingo card," South said. "I do think Texas has the ability to rebound. Sarkisian leans on the relationship-based aspect of recruiting and the Longhorns staying after guys regardless of whether they're committed somewhere else or not."

Last year's late-cycle surge included key flips like four-star defensive linemen Myron Charles and Josiah Sharma, plus five-star cornerback Kade Phillips. A similar wave isn't guaranteed in 2026, but the framework is there -- especially as Texas focuses on long-term relationships and strategic spending.

"Some teams are recklessly spending with uncertainty surrounding the new clearinghouse rules for NIL deals over $600," South said. "Texas is working to ensure it's ready for success no matter how things ultimately shake out from the House settlement."

What's next for the Longhorns?

Despite the early losses, Texas is still alive for several high-end targets -- both committed and uncommitted -- as the summer push continues. Among the biggest names still on the board, per South:

Five-star LB Tyler Atkinson (No. 20 overall) — Texas is battling Georgia here, and a decision could come soon.

Four-star S Davon Benjamin (No. 49 overall) — Expected to announce in August, with Texas firmly in the mix alongside Oregon and Michigan.

Texas landed a key win last Friday with four-star cornerback Samari Matthews, who picked the Longhorns over South Carolina and others. That was a momentum-building moment, but there's still work to be done.

At offensive line, the staff hasn't given up on four-star tackle Malakai Lee, who nearly chose Texas before his commitment to Michigan in June. He remains a priority for Kyle Flood. Running back is another position of need after missing on both KJ Edwards and Ezavier Crowell. The Longhorns are expected to stay in pursuit of both, or pivot to rising alternatives. Linebacker remains a question mark, too. Texas is expected to keep tabs on Alabama commit Xavier Griffin and Tennessee commit Brayden Rouse, even though both seem solid in their decisions for now.

Texas still has time to rebound, and history suggests it can. But with rivals stacking talent and the NIL landscape shifting quickly, the margin for error is shrinking. Flipping a few big names would help, but the real challenge is striking the balance between competitive offers and sustainable roster building.

If the Longhorns can pull that off and close on key targets, they'll stay in the hunt for another top-five recruiting class. If not, questions will only grow about whether Texas' current model can keep up in the revenue-sharing era.

