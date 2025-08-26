You don't need to ask Bijan Robinson if he is excited for Saturday's marquee showdown between his alma mater Texas and Ohio State. The Falcons Pro Bowl running back, who is taking part in College Colors Day, was rocking a burnt orange Texas sweater during a recent interview while encouraging college football fans to rock their school's color while unleashing their alter ego.

Robinson, who initially committed to Ohio State before ultimately committing to and playing for Texas, offered some advice to current Texas quarterback Arch Manning, who will make his first road start and third career start Saturday against the second-ranked and reigning national champion Buckeyes. Robinson offered sound advice that was based on his experience during his first game in the NFL.

"I think for him, it's really important to tune out everybody around him," Robinson said during a one-on-one interview with CBS Sports. "[Tune out] the stadium. Just focus on the field, on what he has to do, the coaching, the coaching points and the adjustments, everything. When he can focus on that and put his mindset on that, then everything else will take care of itself."

Robinson said that a key to his success during his NFL debut was focusing and following his coaching points and "many cues." That mindset clearly worked; Robinson scored his first career touchdown that day, caught each of his six targets and averaged 5.6 yards per carry while helping lead the Falcons to a win over the Panthers to kickoff the 2023 regular season.

Eventually, Robinson said, God-given ability typically takes over during a football game. He expects that to happen to Manning at some point during Saturday's game against Ohio State. Robinson also feels that Manning's background gives him another advantage.

"I think he'll be ready to go," Robinson said. "I don't think anything will phase him. You know, he's been around this game for his whole life, and he has uncles that are Hall of Famers. I think it's going to be a good test for him, but he'll be fine."

History is on Manning's side what it comes to Texas quarterbacks having success at Ohio State. Saturday's game will occur nearly 20 years to the day after Vince Young led the Longhorns to a thrilling, last-minute win over Ohio State in what was the first meeting between the two storied programs. Texas went onto capture the national title that season after dethroning USC in the Rose Bowl in what was another instant classic.

The playing field will also be somewhat level Saturday regarding the quarterbacks and their experience level. Like Manning, Ohio State also has a new starting quarterback this year in freshman Julian Sayin, who was recently named the starter over Lincoln Keinholz. Manning isn't an experienced college quarterback, but he will have two more career starts than his counterpart on Saturday heading into kickoff.

While Manning is still writing his legacy at Texas, Robinson is eager to continue writing his in the NFL. His favorite running back growing up was TCU product LaDainian Tomlinson, but Robinson nonetheless takes great pride in continuing the tradition of accomplished NFL running backs that came out of Texas -- a list of backs that includes Hall of Famer Earl Campbell, fellow former Heisman Trophy Winner Ricky Williams and former Chiefs All-Pro Jamaal Charles. Robinson said those players have helped inspire him in more ways than one.

"It's a blessing, man," he said. "Those guys have set up the success of the running back at Texas. So for me to follow it and continue to push it in the NFL, it's been really cool. Getting to talk to them and being around them and letting them be my big brothers and give me advice while I'm on the field.

"I want the guys behind me to do the same thing. I just continue to try to preach goodness into them. And it's pretty special that my whole running back room is in the NFL. It's a blessing to see all those guys continue to keep playing in this league."