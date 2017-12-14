Texas legend, Falcons' first draft pick Tommy Nobis dies at 74

Former Texas and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Tommy Nobis died Wednesday at the age of 74. Nobis, considered by many to be the greatest linebacker in Longhorns history, had been dealing with an illness for a long time.

"You could make a case he was not only the best linebacker but the best player," Texas sports information director Bill Little told the Austin American-Statesman. "There are few players that strike fear in opponents the way Nobis did in his time."

Nobis was a member of Texas' national championship team in 1963 and was the only sophomore starter on the team. A two-time All-American, Nobis averaged nearly 20 tackles a game during his three-year career with the Longhorns.

Upon leaving Texas, he was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons with the first overall pick of the 1966 NFL Draft. He was the first draft pick in the franchise's history and spent his entire 11-year career with the Falcons. He was selected to play in five Pro Bowls before retiring after the 1976 season.