Texas legend Vince Young is back with the Longhorns program where he previously worked as recently as 2019. The university, with new coach Steve Sarkisian, has hired Young back to work as a special assistant in the athletic department. The news comes almost two years after Texas fired Young from his part-time job as a development officer.

With Sarkisian taking over with the hopes of breathing new life into the program, Young, an All-American who won a national championship over USC in 2005, is back within the athletic department. As it so happens, Sarkisian was an assistant with the Trojans during the famed 2006 Rose Bowl that cemented Young's legacy.

After his NFL career ended in 2014, Young returned to Texas to work for its Diversity and Community Engagement division. However, he eventually moved to part-time status and was fired in March, 2019 "for not demonstrating significant and sustained improvement in the performance of (his) job responsibilities and failing to maintain standards of conduct suitable and acceptable to the university." The Associated Press reported that Young was often absent from work or not in touch with his supervisors, and was given multiple warnings about his job performance.

Bringing back program greats is not uncommon. Miami has Ed Reed overseeing the program's "Chief of Staff" and Arizona recently brought on Tedy Bruschi to be the senior advisor to first-year Wildcats coach Jedd Fisch.