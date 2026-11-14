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Texas vs. LSU live updates: No. 6 Longhorns travel to Death Valley for key SEC showdown with No. 21 Tigers

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas, LSU meet in a pivotal SEC game in Week 11

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No. 6 Texas travels to No. 21 LSU for a pivotal SEC night game at Death Valley on Saturday. The Longhorns are surging, coming off a third straight victory after outlasting Missouri on the road. The win brought them to 4-0 against CFP Top 25 opponents. 

LSU lost a devastating matchup 31-13 against Alabama last week and is now playing for its postseason life. The Tigers are 0-3 against ranked opponents in Lane Kiffin's first season, despite fielding a top-three defense in the SEC. 

Texas and LSU have not played since 2019, when Joe Burrow went into Austin and pulled off a seven-point victory. They haven't played in Baton Rouge since 1953, a 20-7 victory for the Tigers. 

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles LSU on Saturday.

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Battle of high profile coaches

Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin have known each other for decades, going back to their team as assistants on Pete Carroll's staff at USC. Kiffin has since put together a whirlwind career, jumping from the NFL to the Pac-12 to the SEC to, now, Baton Rouge. Both coaches also spent stints as offensive coordinators under Nick Saban at Alabama. 

Kiffin became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football when he left for LSU, but Sarkisian has him beat in success. Neither coach has successfully won an SEC title, with Texas's Big 12 title in 2023 ranking as the only major conference title between them. 

This year, though, Sarkisian is 4-0 against CFP Top 25 opponents. Kiffin is 0-3. Can the Tigers turn the tide? 

 
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Travel issues

Texas was one of many teams impacted by the FAA's grounding of flights on Friday afternoon, which meant that they couldn't leave Austin until late in the evening. The team got to the hotel right before midnight, far later than expected. 

Luckily for them, the game is still a night game, so Texas has extra time to recover from the journey. Still, it will be interesting to see whether the travel issues negative impact the team. 
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