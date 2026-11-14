Texas vs. LSU live updates: No. 6 Longhorns travel to Death Valley for key SEC showdown with No. 21 Tigers

Battle of high profile coaches
Steve Sarkisian and Lane Kiffin have known each other for decades, going back to their team as assistants on Pete Carroll's staff at USC. Kiffin has since put together a whirlwind career, jumping from the NFL to the Pac-12 to the SEC to, now, Baton Rouge. Both coaches also spent stints as offensive coordinators under Nick Saban at Alabama.
Kiffin became one of the highest-paid coaches in college football when he left for LSU, but Sarkisian has him beat in success. Neither coach has successfully won an SEC title, with Texas's Big 12 title in 2023 ranking as the only major conference title between them.
This year, though, Sarkisian is 4-0 against CFP Top 25 opponents. Kiffin is 0-3. Can the Tigers turn the tide?