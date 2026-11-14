Texas vs. LSU live updates: No. 6 Longhorns travel to Death Valley for key SEC showdown with No. 21 Tigers

No. 6 Texas travels to No. 21 LSU for a pivotal SEC night game at Death Valley on Saturday. The Longhorns are surging, coming off a third straight victory after outlasting Missouri on the road. The win brought them to 4-0 against CFP Top 25 opponents.

LSU lost a devastating matchup 31-13 against Alabama last week and is now playing for its postseason life. The Tigers are 0-3 against ranked opponents in Lane Kiffin's first season, despite fielding a top-three defense in the SEC.

Texas and LSU have not played since 2019, when Joe Burrow went into Austin and pulled off a seven-point victory. They haven't played in Baton Rouge since 1953, a 20-7 victory for the Tigers.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles LSU on Saturday.