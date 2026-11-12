No. 6 Texas travels to battle No. 21 LSU in a pivotal SEC battle. The Longhorns have recovered from a few early miscues and jumped back into the SEC title race. The Longhorns have won three straight games, including a 34-20 win over No. 18 Missouri last week.

LSU faced its biggest test of the season against No. 5 Alabama and faltered, losing 31-13. The Tigers were unable to find any offensive consistency in the loss, rushing for only 2.3 yards per carry as the Crimson Tide won in all three phases.

Texas and LSU have only played 18 times in history, and not in Baton Rouge since 1953. The last time they played was in 2019, when legendary quarterback Joe Burrow threw a dramatic touchdown pass on third-and-17 to put the game away. This is also their first-ever matchup as conference mates.

Texas vs. LSU: Need to know

Arch settling down: Texas quarterback Arch Manning had some growing pains midseason, especially with inconsistent performances against Florida and Oklahoma. But over the last two weeks, the former No. 1 overall recruit has come into his own. The junior is completing 76% of his passes with six touchdowns and zero interceptions over the last two wins.

Top defenses: Statistically, Texas and LSU are two of the top three defenses in the SEC, joining Georgia in nearly every relevant category. The Tigers are better against the run, holding opponents to 2.7 yards per carry. Texas is especially good against the pass, holding opponents to 5.4 yards per pass attempt with eight touchdowns to six interceptions. Expect a low-scoring battle in Death Valley.

Major CFP implications: Texas remains in solid shape for the postseason, even with a third loss, because of their strong resume. LSU, though? The Tigers' dreams are almost completely dead. They are 0-3 against ranked opponents and ranked outside of the top 20 in the CFP Rankings. The only saving grace is that they have games remaining against the No. 6 Longhorns and No. 8 Volunteers -- and frankly, that might not even be enough at 9-3.

Where to watch Texas vs. LSU live

Date: Saturday, Nov. 14 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tiger Stadium -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

Texas vs. LSU prediction, picks

LSU desperately needs this game after falling to 0-3 against ranked opponents, and faces a Texas offense with its own issues. But against the elite teams, the Tigers' offense has run into speed bumps. The Longhorns are the best defense LSU will play this season, and that unit will help carry Texas to a playoff-clinching race. Pick: Texas +4



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -4 Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas Texas LSU LSU LSU SU LSU Texas LSU Texas Texas Texas LSU LSU LSU

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