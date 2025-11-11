A Texas man has been indicted in Kentucky for allegedly threatening Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm, his family and several members of the Cardinals program, according to Jefferson County court records obtained by the Courier Journal. Brian Mandel, 38, of Corpus Christi, Texas, faces six counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of attempted extortion. A warrant has been issued for his arrest, with bond set at $100,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17.

The indictment alleges Mandel made the threats between Nov. 8 and 9, following Louisville's 29-26 overtime loss at home to California. The alleged targets included Brohm, his wife and family members, offensive coordinator Brian Brohm and quarterback Miller Moss, according to WDRB-TV.

Court documents also accuse Mandel of trying to extort property valued at $10,000 or more from Moss by "threatening to inflict bodily injury" on him and others associated with him. A University of Louisville police officer is listed as the complaining witness, though the filings do not specify how the threats were made or a possible motive, per the report.

Louisville athletics said in a statement that it is aware of the indictment and continues to cooperate with authorities.

"The safety and well-being of our students, staff and community remain our highest priority," the statement read, in part. "Our student-athletes and coaches deserve to compete, learn and grow without fear. We are committed to supporting them and reinforcing the values of respect, integrity and accountability that define our program. We ask our fans and community members to join us in fostering a culture of positivity and support, both on and off the field."

As of Monday, Mandel had not been taken into custody, according to reports.

Louisville's loss this past Saturday significantly hurt its chances of reaching the ACC Championship Game for an opportunity to earn a bid in the College Football Playoff. The Cardinals (7-2) are currently sixth in the conference standings behind a handful of one-loss contenders.

Louisville hosts Clemson Friday at 7:30 p.m. ET.