Two of college football's premier brands will square off Wednesday in the Citrus Bowl, as No. 13 Texas and No. 18 Michigan tangle in search of their 10th victories. It will be just the third all-time meeting between the storied programs, and the Wolverines will be seeking their first-ever win over the Longhorns.

The meeting will bring an end to a bizarre December for the Wolverines, who are in the midst of a coaching transition that has rocked the program. Sherrone Moore was fired with cause on Dec. 10 as a result of an alleged inappropriate relationship with a staff member. His subsequent arrest shocked the college football world and left Michigan with a strangely timed coaching search.

Former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham has been hired to clean up the mess, but it will be interim coach Biff Poggi leading the Wolverines in the bowl game. Poggi will have his hands full against a Texas team that will look to carry the momentum of a season-ending rivalry win over Texas A&M into bowl season.

While there are plenty of opt-outs on both sides that will alter the flavor of this game, both starting quarterbacks are expected to play. A matchup of Texas' Arch Manning and Michigan's Bryce Underwood will make for one of the most captivating QB battles of bowl season.

Texas vs. Michigan: Need to know for Citrus Bowl

Notable opt-outs: Michigan will be a bit lean on the edge defensively with its top sacks leaders Derrick Moore and Jaishawn Barham opting out. Moore and Barham were each honorable mention All-Big Ten selections. Likewise, Texas will be without several of its top defenders, including star linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. and safety Michael Taaffe. New Longhorns defensive coordinator Will Muschamp will get a long look at some of Texas' defensive depth as he begins charting the course for next year's unit.

Quarterback showdown: Arch Manning and Bryce Underwood weren't just the top-ranked quarterbacks in their respective recruiting classes; they were the No. 1 overall players, regardless of position. Manning topped the charts from the Class of 2023 and is wrapping up his redshirt sophomore season on a performance upswing following a rocky beginning to his first year as the starter. Unlike Manning, Underwood started from Day 1 at Michigan. The celebrated prospect has completed 61.1% of his passes for 2,229 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions and another five rushing scores. It's been a solid if not spectacular true freshman campaign for the Michigan native.

Whittingham's role: Don't expect to see new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham involving himself in the Wolverines' Citrus Bowl operation. Asked what his role will be on game day, Whittingham said: "I'm going to try to stay out of the way. I'm excited to be around, observe, but I'm going to stay in the background."

Where to watch Texas vs. Michigan live

Date: Wednesday, Dec. 31 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Camping World Stadium -- Orlando, Florida

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Try for free)

Texas vs. Michigan prediction, picks

Texas is grappling with a significant number of defensive opt-outs, but Michigan's subdued offensive attack is not well-equipped to capitalize. On the flip side, the Wolverines are without their best pass rushers, which should free up Arch Manning to cook as he seeks to build on the momentum of a strong close to his redshirt sophomore season. It would also be smart to consider the potential psychological impact of Michigan's unceremonious coaching change, which has rocked the Michigan program this month. Texas is more of a steady operation at the moment, and that should be evident on the field. Pick: Texas -7.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Texas -7.5 Texas Texas Texas Texas Michigan Texas Texas Texas Texas SU Texas Texas Texas Texas Michigan Texas Texas Texas Texas

