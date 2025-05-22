The kickoff time is final for college football's most-anticipated opening weekend game of the 2025 season, but not after behind-the-scenes arguing between Texas and Ohio State. According to insiders at Bucknuts and Horns247, the Longhorns declined a Buckeyes request to move the Aug. 30 season opener to a later date during Labor Day Weekend or perhaps get a prime-time kick to ramp up the intrigue.

Instead, Texas vs. Ohio State kicks off at noon ET on FOX. The Longhorns won 11 consecutive true road games under coach Steve Sarkisian, including a victory last season at Michigan and an impressive showing at Alabama in 2023.

Sarkisian is college football's only coach to make playoff appearances in each of the past two seasons.

"There's something about playing a big game in Week 1 or Week 2 because it really helps in June, July and August when they're hot, tired and sore and we've got one more period to go and in the back of their mind, they knowing they're going to Columbus," Sarkisian said last week on the Austin-American Statesman's podcast. "It's actually really helpful for me. It's one less ass-chewing I've got to have in the middle of practice. They already know. The leaders already know what that game's going to be about. It's a great measuring stick. Whoever wins that game, man, what a feather in their cap and I'm sure it'll be helpful down the road for them. The loser of the game isn't going to get punished for playing that game."

Texas and Ohio State each produced double-digit selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, but each are unanimous top-five selections in various way-too-early polls for the upcoming season. The Buckeyes return arguably the two best players in the country on each side of the football with Jeremiah Smith at wideout and free safety Caleb Downs.

Arch Manning steps into the starting role for the Longhorns at quarterback, a redshirt sophomore and former five-star who is one of the Heisman frontrunners.

"I think any coach who tries to be a good coach tries to play to the strength of their players and their team right? Arch's skill set is naturally a little bit different than (Ewers)," Sarkisian said. "Quinn obviously had a ridiculous quick delivery. Fantastic RPO quarterback. He could really throw the ball intermediately and I think what we've seen from Arch and the sample size we have from him, he's a very good deep ball passer.

"He has the ability to make a lot of throws down the field. He's got some size and athleticism to him that offer us some different things and ability to move the pocket and utilize his legs at time."