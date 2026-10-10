Texas vs. Oklahoma live updates: No. 1 Longhorns battle Sooners in 2026 Red River Rivalry

No. 1 Texas faces off against rival Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry at the State Fair of Texas. The Longhorns hope to continue their hot start to the season and pick up a third straight blowout victory against the Sooners. Texas is 3-1 against Sooners coach Brent Venables.

The Sooners are looking for a lifeline after falling to 2-2 after a 41-13 loss to No. 2 Georgia. Oklahoma had three turnovers in the loss, one of which was a fumble returned 80 yards for a touchdown. Sooners coach Brent Venables acknowledged that the staff considered benching quarterback John Mateer during the game.

Oklahoma's offense has struggled against Texas since Venables took over, averaging 3.0 points per game in three losses. This Sooners' offense is the lowest-rated unit of his tenure, while Texas ranks among the national leaders in defense.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles Oklahoma on Saturday.