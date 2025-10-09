Texas tries to rebound in a pivotal rivalry game against No. 6 Oklahoma as the pair play their annual Red River Rivalry game from the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. The Longhorns are 3-2 without a single win over a Power Four team after losing 29-21 to Florida in The Swamp. Texas's defense collapsed for the first time in years, letting the Gators bully them to the tune of 457 yards.

Oklahoma is off to a blazing 5-0 start for the second time in four years behind a strong effort from quarterback John Mateer. The Sooners picked up wins over No. 15 Michigan and No. 22 Auburn and demolished Kent State 44-0 last week. Oklahoma's defense has rated among the best in the nation at several key metrics.

The Texas vs. Oklahoma game has been a competitive one over the years with Texas holding a 64-61-5 advantage all time. The Longhorns decimated Oklahoma in two of the last three years when the Sooners had backup quarterbacks.

Texas vs. Oklahoma: Need to know

Limited offense: Despite playing three bottom-feeding nonconference opponents, Texas has struggled mightily on offense. The Longhorns are bottom-half in the SEC in total and scoring offense, and mustered only 11 yards rushing from running backs in the loss to Florida. The Longhorns scored zero points in the first three quarters against Ohio State, and seven in the first 40 minutes against Florida.

Fearsome defense: Oklahoma boasts perhaps the best overall defense in America after a dominant early slate. The Sooners rank No. 1 in both dropback and rushing defensive success rate, and rank No. 2 in defensive EPA margin. Oklahoma averages a nation-leading 10 tackles for loss per game, with 14 different players recording multiple so far. Against a struggling Texas offensive line, the Sooners should cause real chaos.

Quarterback questions: Oklahoma starting quarterback John Mateer is questionable for the matchup against Texas as he recovers from hand surgery. Sophomore Michael Hawkins Jr. scored four touchdowns in a 44-0 win over Kent State, but struggled when inserted last season. However, Texas quarterback Arch Manning has been wildly inconsistent since taking over as starter, completing 56% of passes at 7.3 yards per attempt and three touchdowns to three interceptions against power conference foes.

Where to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma live

Date: Saturday, Oct. 11 | Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Cotton Bowl -- Dallas, Texas

TV: ABC | Live stream: Fubo (Start watching, save $20!)

Texas vs. Oklahoma prediction, picks

Unlike most of the past few Red River Rivalries, this one will be a defensive showdown between lackluster offenses. The Longhorns have gotten almost zero production from their running game, and Oklahoma's defensive line might be the toughest challenge yet. The Sooners will need to find an explosive play or two, but Texas's inconsistency will prove the difference. Pick: Oklahoma +3



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer Texas -1.5 Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Oklahoma SU Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Oklahoma Oklahoma Oklahoma Texas Texas

SportsLine's proven computer model has simulated every Week 7 college football game 10,000 times. Visit SportsLine now to see all the picks, all from the model that is 38-25 since the beginning of last season on top-rated money-line and over/under picks.