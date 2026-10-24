 Skip to Main Content

Texas vs. Ole Miss live updates: Arch Manning, No. 19 Longhorns look to bounce back against No. 9 Rebels

Live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas and Ole Miss meet in a primetime showdown on Saturday

By
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Texas owned college football just a few weeks ago. The Longhorns' 24-23 comeback over Ohio State in Week 2 put them at No. 1, a spot they held until Oklahoma handed them their first loss two weeks ago.

Back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, both unranked at the time, now leave No. 19 Texas fighting to stay in the College Football Playoff race. Many have questioned whether Arch Manning should remain the quarterback. Others have pointed to head coach Steve Sarkisian's struggles as an offensive play caller. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said this week that the noise outside is loud, but not inside the football facility. 

Now comes No. 7 Ole Miss and Heisman Trophy candidate Trinidad Chambliss. A Rebels win would certainly push more of that "outside" noise into Texas' locker room.

Ole Miss and Texas have never met as SEC members. That changes today, and the stakes couldn't be much higher. A win lifts Ole Miss safely into the playoff race. A Texas win slows the pitchfork mob from storming Sarkisian's castle. 

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles Ole Miss on Saturday.

Add CBS Sports on Google
Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Boiling point in Austin

It's always something with Texas.

Not all is lost in Austin for Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning, but the margin for error is razor thin, and the road ahead includes plenty of landmines. 

Because Arch, Sark and the Longhorns had that incredible comeback win against Ohio State, there is a built-in bonus to how Texas will be viewed as an at-large candidate for the CFP. But with Ole Miss coming to town on Saturday and road trips to Missouri and LSU in November, there are more than a couple of obvious spots where the Longhorns could take another loss. If the offense does not take a significant step forward with the pressure being at its peak, things could get really uncomfortable in Austin.  

These 7 stretch run storylines will define the second half of the 2026 season
Chip Patterson
These 7 stretch run storylines will define the second half of the 2026 season
 
Pinned
Link copied

How Texas coaches are using AI for game planning

Texas football coaches spend hours developing game plans every week. Now they have a new voice available at their meetings: a chatbot.

They type questions into their computer and ask an artificial intelligence about tendencies. How often does an opponent blitz on third-and-5 or shorter? Which receiver do they target on third down? Are they more likely to run or pass on third-and-short? Google's Gemini sifts through cloud-stored data, examines it, and provides its findings.

It's a prototype. Soon, it will do much more.

Texas on Friday announced a new sports analytics and artificial intelligence hub on campus called the Bevo Lab, a 25,000-square-foot space inside Austin's Innovation Tower. Google Cloud, Dell Technologies and SHI International are the founding corporate partners for what they believe is the first-of-its-kind hub focused on sports analytics.

"It's not the boogeyman," Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte told CBS Sports. "Let's lean into this. Let's lean into analytics."

Texas introduces Bevo Lab: AI-powered game-planning tool also evaluates portal targets, rev-share budgets
Brandon Marcello
Texas introduces Bevo Lab: AI-powered game-planning tool also evaluates portal targets, rev-share budgets
 
Pinned
Link copied

Picks: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas

Texas is a 2.5-point favorite, and the SportsLine model projects a 29-17 Longhorns win. History backs it. Ole Miss is 1-6 straight up and against the spread as a road underdog against ranked teams since 2020, and Texas has won three straight home games against top-10 opponents.

But is this the same Texas team that has been so successful at home? The Longhorns scored 17 points against a Florida defense that ranked last in the SEC, and the Gators sacked Manning five times with 11 tackles for loss. Texas hasn't scored more than 24 points against a power opponent. The offensive line is a mess, ranking 111th in sacks allowed, and the running game is subpar at 101st. The Longhorns are also 1-5 against the spread this season and haven't covered five straight.

Ole Miss has the better quarterback and a run game that just went for 257 yards. Without Simmons, Texas loses the one defender built to wreck Chambliss' night. Texas also lacks championship-level coaching. Pick: Ole Miss +2.5 -- Brandon Marcello



MISS -2.5
SU
 
Pinned
Link copied

All eyes on Arch Manning as he faces mounting pressure

You can debate all you want whether Arch Manning would've been as highly rated as he was coming out of high school if his last name had been Smith, but what there's no debating is that having the last name Manning has put a brighter spotlight on Arch since he was in high school and throughout his entire career. The fact he chose to play football at Texas, a program that's always in the spotlight itself, only magnifies things further.

Likewise, you can debate all you want about who is at fault, be it Manning, Steve Sarkisian or some unseen dark force beyond comprehension, but there's no debating that Manning has failed to live up to that hype. Even his coach said this week that he needs to see a better version of Arch Manning, as he's been peppered with more questions about benching his starting quarterback.

Anxiety Rankings for Week 8: All eyes on Arch Manning as Texas star QB faces mounting pressure amid struggles
Tom Fornelli
Anxiety Rankings for Week 8: All eyes on Arch Manning as Texas star QB faces mounting pressure amid struggles
Tom Fornelli
October 24, 2026, 8:45 PM
Oct. 24, 2026, 4:45 pm EDT
 
Pinned
Link copied

'Rome is not burning' for Texas, says Steve Sarkisian's boss

CBS Sports spoke with Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte on Thursday, who said the Longhorns are in a good spot heading into today's pivotal showdown against Ole Miss.

Despite criticism, a struggling offense, and constant questions about coach Steve Sarkisian and quarterback Arch Manning, he said the state of the football program is "phenomenal."

He added: "Rome is not burning," Del Conte told CBS Sports. "Expectations should be high. They're high for us, too. That's why you come to the University of Texas. But the noise is a lot greater outside than it is in our building, than it is on the Forty Acres."

Texas AD defends Longhorns as pressure mounts on Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian: 'Rome is not burning'
Brandon Marcello
Texas AD defends Longhorns as pressure mounts on Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian: 'Rome is not burning'
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:55

    CFB Week 8 Highlights: Air Force at Wyoming (10/23)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    How Short Is Arch Manning's Leash on Saturday?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    No. 14 Houston Takes On No. 10 Utah In Top-15 Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Texas Defense Faces Ole Miss Without Colin Simmons

  • Image thumbnail
    0:57

    WR Jesse Legree Announces Return to Oregon State

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Trinidad Chambliss' Campaign for Heisman

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    Michigan Benches Bryce Underwood for Tommy Carr

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    CFB Week 8 Highlights: Liberty at Kennesaw State (10/22)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    USC's Road to the College Football Playoff

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Wisconsin QB Colton Joseph Must Step Up vs. USC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Jayden Maiava Silently Having Career Year at USC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Sorting Winners & Losers From Eventual SEC Log Jam

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Who Joins Maryland on the Coaching Carousel?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    A Royal Rumble in the Big 12

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Tennessee Sticking With George MacIntyre at QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Did Shane Beamer Save His Job After Beating Florida?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    CFP Implication: No. 7 Ole Miss at No. 19 Texas

  • Image thumbnail
    2:00

    CFP Implication: No. 14 Houston at No. 10 Utah

  • Image thumbnail
    1:53

    Can James Madison Make CFP 2nd Year in a Row?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:15

    Ohio State Facing Critical Injuries in Final Stretch

See All NCAAF Videos