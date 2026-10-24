Texas vs. Ole Miss live updates: Arch Manning, No. 19 Longhorns look to bounce back against No. 9 Rebels

Texas owned college football just a few weeks ago. The Longhorns' 24-23 comeback over Ohio State in Week 2 put them at No. 1, a spot they held until Oklahoma handed them their first loss two weeks ago.

Back-to-back losses to Oklahoma and Florida, both unranked at the time, now leave No. 19 Texas fighting to stay in the College Football Playoff race. Many have questioned whether Arch Manning should remain the quarterback. Others have pointed to head coach Steve Sarkisian's struggles as an offensive play caller. Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte said this week that the noise outside is loud, but not inside the football facility.

Now comes No. 7 Ole Miss and Heisman Trophy candidate Trinidad Chambliss. A Rebels win would certainly push more of that "outside" noise into Texas' locker room.

Ole Miss and Texas have never met as SEC members. That changes today, and the stakes couldn't be much higher. A win lifts Ole Miss safely into the playoff race. A Texas win slows the pitchfork mob from storming Sarkisian's castle.

Kickoff is 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as Texas battles Ole Miss on Saturday.