Texas vs. Ole Miss live updates: Arch Manning, No. 19 Longhorns look to bounce back against No. 9 Rebels

Boiling point in Austin
It's always something with Texas.
Not all is lost in Austin for Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning, but the margin for error is razor thin, and the road ahead includes plenty of landmines.
Because Arch, Sark and the Longhorns had that incredible comeback win against Ohio State, there is a built-in bonus to how Texas will be viewed as an at-large candidate for the CFP. But with Ole Miss coming to town on Saturday and road trips to Missouri and LSU in November, there are more than a couple of obvious spots where the Longhorns could take another loss. If the offense does not take a significant step forward with the pressure being at its peak, things could get really uncomfortable in Austin.