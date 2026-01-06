The Red River Rivalry will carry an extra ounce of intrigue in 2026 after former Texas wide receiver Parker Livingstone announced his commitment to Oklahoma through the transfer portal on Tuesday. Livingstone, a roommate of Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, should be a key piece of the Sooners' aerial attack next season.

Livingstone -- a four-star prospect and the No. 16 wide receiver in the transfer portal, per 247Sports -- insinuated when he entered the portal on Jan. 3 that it was not solely his decision to leave Texas. Just three days later, he found a landing spot within the SEC.

"Never in a million years did I think I would be going into the portal looking for a new home," Livingstone said. "Some things are out of my control. Such is the reality of the ever-changing landscape of college football. Emptied my tank every day for this great university, my teammates & all of the good folks of Texas. Grateful."

Manning and Livingstone connected 29 times for 516 yards and six touchdowns during the 2025 campaign as both climbed into the starting lineup for the first time. Livingstone, who did not record a catch in his true freshman season, redshirted in 2024 and brings three years of eligibility to Oklahoma. Barring a shakeup in the Sooners' quarterback group, he will catch his passes next year from incumbent starter John Mateer.

Livingstone was the fourth-leading receiver at Texas during his lone year in the lineup, and he would have ranked fourth in catches and yardage for the Sooners if his 2025 production came at Oklahoma. He could immediately be the top target for the Sooners if Isaiah Sategna III declares for the NFL Draft. Deion Burks exhausted his eligibility, opening the door for Livingstone to at least replace one of the team's two standout receivers.

Oklahoma saw Livingstone up close and personal in October when it lost, 23-6, to Texas. The receiver hauled in two catches for 29 yards.

Jumping to the other side of the rivalry means Livingstone will shift allegiances in a series with which he was highly familiar as a longtime Texan. The Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy product said earlier this year that he attended a Red River Rivalry game before his commitment to the Longhorns.

"You come here, you come to the game, you hear about the game, you're from Dallas," Livingstone said in October. "It's everywhere for a month before the game even happens. I really think it helps out tremendously in recruiting. It's a great reason. My senior year, I came here for the game, and it was an unbelievable atmosphere. I was like, 'I want to play in the burnt orange. I want to be on the right side.'"