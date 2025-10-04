The hangover effect is real in college football, as are offensive lulls when your team's shown a habit of ineptitude in that department this season. James Franklin and No. 7 Penn State found out the hard way during a stunning 42-37 upset loss Saturday at UCLA, a setback that severely damages the Nittany Lions' playoff hopes.

No. 9 Texas will also tumble out of the top 10 after being handled by Florida as the Gators snapped a three-game skid and supplied Billy Napier with more time as coach.

For the Longhorns and Nittany Lions, who each entered the season as the top two teams in the AP poll after reaching the playoff semifinals last fall, Week 6 setbacks have subdued the aspirations for both and leaves no margin for error the rest of the way.

A pair of programs with costly rosters on the brink of falling out of the national title race in early October? Commence SEC and Big Ten playoff chaos because parity has arrived at the party.

After last week's loss to Oregon, Franklin dropped to 4-21 vs. top 10 teams, but Saturday's setback was particularly disheartening because it came against the previously-winless Bruins a few weeks after UCLA fired Deshaun Foster. Nico Iamaleava accounted for five touchdowns and nearly 300 yards of total offense, decimating Penn State's defense.

The Longhorns, who have leaked oil offensively throughout Manning's first season as a starter outside of a 55-point drubbing of winless Sam Houston last time out, never found a rhythm on the road. Steve Sarkisian thought early season adversity would be good for his team, but a loss in Gainesville coming out of the open week is not something he envisioned -- at least not like this.

Manning had two touchdown passes and an interception against the Gators, while Florida led throughout during a wretched SEC opener for Texas.

The Longhorns and Nittany Lions' failures spark conversation throughout the SEC and Big Ten for teams who should rise in the rankings as a result. The Nittany Lions' fall from grace has opened the door for Big Ten teams like Illinois, USC and Maryland to enter the playoff conversation for potentially the league's fourth bid behind Ohio State, Oregon and Indiana.

One of 10 ranked SEC teams entering the weekend, Texas should fall behind Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Missouri and Vanderbilt in Sunday's new poll. Do the Longhorns deserve a top 20 spot in the rankings after wins over San Jose State, UTEP and Sam Houston?

That's an easy answer.

Remaining schedules for Penn State, Texas

The Nittany Lions would be an attractive at-large pick if they finish 10-2 with victories over nationally ranked Ohio State and Indiana, but is this team capable of that? Franklin has lost eight straight to the Buckeyes while the Hoosiers enter next weekend's showdown at Oregon ranked sixth nationally in scoring offense.

Northwestern, Oct. 11



at Iowa, Oct. 18

at No. 1 Ohio State, Nov. 1

No. 8 Indiana, Nov. 8

at Michigan State, Nov. 15

Nebraska, Nov. 22

at Rutgers, Nov. 29

Before the season began, Franklin didn't buy into the "national championship or bust" narrative surrounding his program after its offseason spending and talent accumulation with so many returning starters back warranted immense hype.

"I think it's positive is we're a part of that conversation. We're getting criticized for seasons that 99% of the programs in the country would die to have," Franklin told CBS Sports before his team's opener. "But that's why you came to Penn State. That comes with it, that's part of it. The best part about all of it is we're in total control of the season, of the games and of the narrative that's out there."

That narrative has now changed considerably after opening the Big Ten slate with a pair of unexpected losses as betting favorites. Drew Allar hasn't had the start most envisioned while Penn State's defense just surrendered 27 points in a half to a team ranked 120th in total offense coming in.

For Texas, the Longhorns have looked lost this season against Power Four competition, so the likelihood of this team finally playing up to their talent level and finishing with nine wins or better seems far-fetched. There's a chance the fifth-ranked Sooners could have John Mateer back for Red River and four of the Longhorns' remaining six SEC opponents all have at least four wins up to this point.

There's much to sort out moving forward in both the Big Ten and SEC but for now, Texas and Penn State's roads to the playoff have narrowed considerably and that's shocking when you consider we haven't reached the midseason point just yet.