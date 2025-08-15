The Manning Award released its 2025 watch list list this week, and it includes some of the top names in college football such as Penn State's Drew Allar and LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. However, there was one notable quarterback missing: Arch Manning of the Texas Longhorns.

That's right, the favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, who will quarterback for the preseason No. 1 team in the country was not included on the watch list for the award with the same name as him. There appears to be a reason for this, as Manning has seen relatively limited action compared to the other candidates on the watch list. He hasn't even attempted 100 passes or thrown for 1,000 yards in his 12 appearances.

Archie, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning are all members of the voting panel for the Manning Award.

In a statement, Archie said that they will review the watch list in October, and potentially add "transfers and other newcomers." One has to imagine that could include his grandson.

"We're looking forward to another exciting year of college football," Archie said. "I'd like to thank the Sugar Bowl for continuing to build the tradition of the Manning Award which now has over 20 years of honoring the top quarterbacks in the country for the entire football season. This year we have another great group on our preseason Watch List; in October, we'll review the transfers and other newcomers and then boost the Watch List with the best from that group."

Last season, Manning completed 67.8% of his passes for 939 yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and four more touchdowns on the ground. Manning was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, and is a major reason why Texas has championship aspirations.

Manning Award preseason watch list