Texas freshman quarterback Arch Manning has landed a multi-year NIL deal with Panini America, signaling what is the first known NIL agreement for the former No. 1 prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Manning's agreement with Panini will be centered on autographed trading cards.

Panini and Manning are slated to hold an auction for a one-of-one trading card featuring Manning called the "Manning Prizm" card. The proceeds from the auction will benefit children and their families in Austin, Texas, and surrounding Central Texas communities through both St. David's HealthCare and St. David's Foundation.

"Panini America, the world's largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, has just announced an exclusive partnership with Arch Manning, one of the country's top freshmen quarterbacks who is entering his first season at the University of Texas," read a statement from Panini America. "Expected by many to continue his family's QB dynasty, Manning's partnership with Panini is his first and only NIL agreement to date."

The total value of the Manning's deal with Panini was not disclosed.

Manning, the nephew of retired Super Bowl champion quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, verbally committed to Texas in June 2022 after being pursued by many of the sport's top programs. Alabama and two-time defending champion Georgia were other schools who made a strong push for Manning before the New Orleans, Louisiana, native committed to and later signed with the Longhorns.

Manning joins a Texas quarterback room that includes incumbent starter and fellow former No. 1 overall prospect Quinn Ewers. Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian previously declared in the offseason that the Longhorns plan to move forward with Ewers as the team's starter in 2023, though Manning will have another chance to showcase his talent in front of his Texas coaches during the upcoming fall camp period.