Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers played the 2024 season with a torn oblique that he suffered Week 2 against Michigan, Lone Star Live reports. Ewers missed two starts with the injury, which was previously listed as a strain by Texas.

Despite the injury, Ewers played the next week against UTSA, but left the field clutching at his side after throwing a pass. He was replaced by backup Arch Manning and later missed the Longhorns' first SEC contest against Mississippi State. Despite the injury, Ewers returned and led Texas to the SEC Championship Game and a semifinal appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The junior threw for 3,472 yards and 31 touchdowns during a second straight 10-win season, compiling an 11-3 record as the starter. He cleared 300 yards passing on three occasions before the Longhorns fell to eventual national champion Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl.

Ewers missed time with injuries in all three of his three seasons as starting quarterback at Texas. Even during his final high school season at Southlake (Texas) Carroll, he missed games with a core injury. Despite the missed time, Ewers still climbed to No. 3 on the Longhorns all-time passing yards list. He also led Texas to its first conference championship in 14 years in 2024.

Ewers has reportedly recovered from his injury and is expected to be full strength for workouts at the NFL Combine this week. While many top quarterbacks are opting out of on-field drills, Ewers is expected to throw and compete. The former No. 1 overall recruit turned heads coming out of high school due to his otherworldly passing chops, and he will have an opportunity to show that he still has those tools in front of NFL scouts.

Ewers rates as the No. 4 quarterback in the CBS Sports NFL Draft Prospect Rankings.