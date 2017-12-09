Texas snags TCU AD Chris Del Conte for same position with Longhorns

Chris Del Conte was instrumental in guiding TCU into the Big 12 in 2012, and now he is headed to join the program widely regarded as the conference's top dog.

Del Conte will join the Longhorns as the Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics, according to Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman, taking over for interim AD Mike Perrin who too over in September 2015 when Steve Patterson was fired. Del Conte later confirmed the report and issued a letter to TCU fans on Twitter.

Joining TCU in 2009, Del Conte was instrumental in the move from the Mountain West to the Big 12 during the conference realignment bonanza earlier this decade. He has helped establish the program as a national power under coach Gary Patterson and led the charge for the $174 million facelift given to Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas.

TCU claims that, under Del Conte, the Frog Club set a record with an annual giving total of $13,231,727 with $31,876,783 in overall athletic donations.

Texas plays Missouri on Dec. 27 in the Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl, while TCU will play Stanford the next day in the Valero Alamo Bowl.