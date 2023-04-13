Texas hosts its annual Orange vs. White spring game on Saturday, April 15, in Darrell K. Royal Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas. For all the questions facing the program, the quarterback battle is taking center stage.

There's a case to be made from a recruiting pedigree perspective that the Longhorns are holding the highest-profile quarterback battle of all time. Freshman Arch Manning boasts the famous name and became the first No. 1 overall player to sign with Texas since Vince Young in 2002. Somehow, Ewers' recruiting pedigree was even better: He was the first passer attending any school to earn a perfect 1.0000 in the 247Sports Composite ratings since, again, Vince Young.

"They're at different stages of their career, right?" Texas coach Steve Sarkisian told CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd. "Quinn's been here for a year. He's played games; he's been in the system. What he's working on is different than what Arch has been working on. [Arch] has had six spring practices."

Manning and Ewers will publicly vie for the first time on the turf on Saturday. Redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy, a blue-chip in his own right, also has a chance to steal the show. Few quarterback rooms have boasted the level of recruiting talent Texas will have this upcoming season; can Sarkisian handle the pressure?

Here's everything you need to know about what to watch when Texas' quarterbacks take the field in their spring game on Saturday.

Why to watch Manning

See the last name: Manning. The Manning family is the safest bet in football. Uncles Peyton and Eli Manning each won two Super Bowls at the NFL level and the Maxwell Award in college. Patriarch Arch Manning was the SEC Player of the Year in 1969, and his No. 18 is retired at Ole Miss. Now, Arch comes to campus as perhaps the most heralded of the group -- not just as the No. 1 overall recruit in this cycle, but as one of the top recruits in history.

Manning was the first freshman quarterback to start at Isidore Newman (LA) in 40 years, so don't expect much fear. He went on to break every quarterback record set by his uncles at the school and ultimately threw for more than 8,500 yards and 100 touchdowns in four years. He was also a surprisingly versatile runner during his time at Newman.

"In addition to possessing all the physical tools desired at the quarterback position, Manning plays the game with exceptional intuition and awareness, showing the ability to command navigate the game at a very high level," 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote of Manning, who "figures to be prepared to make an immediate impact at the next level."

Why to watch Ewers

If early reports from camp are to be believed, Ewers has improved mightily from his inconsistent debut effort. In addition to getting healthier after his shoulder injury against Alabama, Ewers has been more locked in and has made better decisions.

The flashes were there in spades early in the year. Before getting hurt against Alabama, Ewers threw for more than 120 yards in the first quarter and would have added a touchdown if not for a Xavier Worthy drop. He threw four scores against a hapless Oklahoma team in a 49-0 beatdown. Those displays alone were enough to earn Ewers national acclaim.

The second half of the season was admittedly brutal, but that's to be expected for a player who had not thrown a pass in two years with the shoulder injuries Ewers faced. Accuracy issues were a constant for Ewers in the latter half of the year, which was a stark difference from his high school and early college tape. If he is fully healthy, expect those to subside.

When Ewers is on, he is the prototypical modern quarterback. He has elite ball placement and the ability to adjust to pressure and throw on the run. If he can settle down and get the accuracy issues under control -- and if Texas can consistently find playmakers, which has been inconsistent during the Sarkisian era -- Ewers still has plenty of time to live up to his lofty hype.

Don't count out Murphy

At one time, redshirt freshman Maalik Murphy was seen as a potential future at the quarterback position. When he committed to Texas in February 2021, Murphy was rated the No. 31 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite and a potential five-star prospect before injuries hurt his stock.

Murphy has struggled to stay healthy at Texas and missed the beginning of spring game with a leg injury. However, he has been a full participant for the past three weeks and caught the attention of pass catchers with his arm strength and growth.

"Maalik has a freakin' cannon," tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders said, per 247Sports. "He's slingin' that ball for sure. He's young, but he's starting to mature. He's starting to understand more. He's been on Quinn's hip. Quinn's got a year under his belt, and Maalik's starting to do the things Quinn does, and that's going to bring him a long way."

If Ewers hangs onto the starting job as expected, Murphy will make a strong case to beat out Manning for the backup, potentially allowing Manning to redshirt. Sarkisian has been forced to rotate quarterbacks each of the past two years because of injuries, so if Murphy stays on schedule, he should get his chance.