Texas St. vs. Wyoming: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas St. (home) vs. Wyoming (away)

Current Records: Texas St. 0-1-0; Wyoming 1-0-0

Last Season Records: Texas St. 3-9-0; Wyoming 6-6-0;

What to Know

Wyoming will square off against Texas State on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, Wyoming has to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

The Cowboys lost to Missouri when the two teams met last season, but they didn't allow Missouri the same satisfaction this time around. The Cowboys managed a 37-31 victory over Missouri. QB Sean Chambers did work as he rushed for 120 yards and 1 touchdown on 12 carries.

Meanwhile, Texas State had to start their season on the road last Thursday, and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 7-41 walloping at Texas A&M's hands. Texas State was surely aware of their 33-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

Wyoming's win lifted them to 1-0 while Texas State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cowboys ranked fifth worst in the nation with respect to passing touchdowns last season, where the team accrued only eight. The Bobcats ranked 11th worst in the nation with respect to yards per game last year, where the squad accrued only 330.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.90

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 7 point favorite against the Bobcats.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7 point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Wyoming won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.