Texas quarterback Arch Manning entered late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's Big 12 Championship Game clash against Oklahoma State to close things out for the Longhorns. The former five-star quarterback recruit came off the bench to put a bow on Texas' 49-21 win, giving the Longhorns their first conference title since 2009 in their last season as a Big 12 program.

Manning, who took to the field in place of backup quarterback Maalik Murphy with just over a minute to play, handed the ball off to running back Savion Red for a gain of 4 yards and then kneeled the clock out. Texas running back Jonathon Brooks, who tore his ACL in Texas' win against TCU, was also on the field for the final play. Manning turned around and hugged Brooks after snapping the ball and taking a knee.

This marked Manning's second appearance of the year. He made his Texas debut in the regular-season finale against Texas Tech, completing 2 of 5 passes for 30 yards and rushing for seven yards in the 57-7 win.

Manning signed with the Longhorns in 2023 out of New Orleans, Louisiana's Isidore Newman High School. The nephew of former SEC and NFL stars Peyton and Eli Manning, Arch ranked as the No. 1 prospect in his class and is one of the highest-rated recruits in 247Sports history.