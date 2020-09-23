Texas State athletic director Larry Teis announced Tuesday that basketball coach Danny Kaspar has resigned and that assistant coach Terrence Johnson will lead the program in the 2020-21 season. Kaspar's resignation comes three and a half months after the university launched an investigation into allegations that Kaspar made 'racially biased comments.'

Former Texas State guard Jaylen Shead shared a list of remarks in a Twitter post on June 4 that Kaspar is alleged to have made toward his players that garnered widespread attention. Teis released a statement the following day saying that he was aware of the allegations and found them "deeply troubling." Teis said the university had launched an investigation at his request.

But some former players came to Kaspar's defense. The 65-year-old Texas native coached Stephen F. Austin to a 246-141 record from 2000 to 2013 before accepting the Texas State job as the Bobcats joined the Sun Belt for the 2013-14 season. He guided the program to three 20-win campaigns during his seven seasons, including a 21-11 finish in the 2019-20 season.

The university's announcement of Kaspar's resignation did not mention the results of the investigation. But the Kaspar's resignation also came after the university announced the formation of a "Committee on Racial Equality" on Sept. 1. The committee launched with a stated goal of "developing actionable recommendations to foster an inclusive culture in Texas State Athletics."

Johnson has been on Kaspar's staff for the past six seasons after stints at Samford and as an AAU coach. The Bobcats are losing all-time leading scorer Nijal Pearson to graduation but return several key players from last season's roster.