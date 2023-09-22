Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Texas State Bobcats

Current Records: Nevada 0-3, Texas State 2-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will be playing in front of their home fans against the Nevada Wolf Pack at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Nevada took a loss in their last matchup and are no doubt out to reverse Texas State's good fortune.

Even though Jackson State scored an imposing 34 points, Texas State still came out on top. Texas State took their game at home on Saturday with ease, bagging a 77-34 victory over Jackson State. With Texas State ahead 56-20 at the half, the game was all but over already.

QB TJ Finley was a one-man wrecking crew for Texas State as he rushed for 20 yards and two touchdowns, and also threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns. Finley wound up with a passer rating of 228.5. Damarius Good also helped out as he racked up 105 rushing yards.

Texas State's defensive line made their presence known, laying out the QB six times. Leading the way was DE Deven Wright and his two sacks.

Meanwhile, Nevada have been struggling to pick up a victory, as their matchup against Kansas made it 13 losses in a row. Nevada took a 31-24 hit to the loss column at the hands of Kansas on Saturday. The contest was a 10-10 toss-up at halftime, but Nevada was outscored by Kansas in the second.

QB Brendon Lewis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he rushed for 58 yards and two touchdowns.

The Wolf Pack weren't very productive in the air and finished the game with only 113 passing yards. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as Kansas passed for 298.

While only Texas State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Looking ahead, they are the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Texas State might still be hurting after the devastating 38-14 defeat walloping they got from Nevada in their previous matchup back in September of 2022. Will Texas State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup or check back on CBS Sports to find out.

Odds

Texas State is a big 17-point favorite against Nevada, according to the latest college football odds.





The over/under is set at 59.5 points.

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Nevada won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.