Texas State defensive back Khambrail Winters has died of a gunshot wound, San Marcos police confirmed on Wednesday. Meanwhile, two other people have been arrested and charged in his killing.

According to a police report, officers responded to calls of shorts fired Tuesday night after 9 p.m. at an apartment complex in San Marcos. There, officers found Winters with a gunshot wound to the chest. Efforts to revive him were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

In gathering interviews, police determined that Winters, along with two other individuals, Enalisa Blackman and Michael Ifeanacho, planned to buy "a couple of ounces" of marijuana. Winters was shot and killed during the deal, while Blackman and Ifeanacho have been charged with capital murder.

Texas State coach Jake Spavital released the following statement on Wednesday:

"Our Texas State University football team is deeply saddened by the death of our team member, and friend, Khambrail Winters. I met with players this morning to share the news about Khambrail. We will stand together as a team and support one another during this very difficult time. Our thoughts and condolences are with Khabrail's family and loved ones."

Winters, a sophomore, did not play in 2020 and was an Honorable Mention All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2019.