Texas State is set to join the Pac-12 Conference on July 1, 2026, the school and league announced in a joint statement on Monday. The move gives the league the eight required football-playing members to continue as an FBS conference. For Texas State, it continues an upward trajectory that started when the program transitioned from the FCS in 2012.

The Bobcats make the move just ahead of a July 1 deadline, when the buyout to leave the Sun Belt would have doubled from $5 million to $10 million. The university system held a special Board of Regents meeting on Monday to authorize the buyout and clear the way to join the Pac-12.

Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State and Utah State are set to join Oregon State and Washington State as full members in 2026. Basketball powerhouse Gonzaga is also joining as a non-football member.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Texas State as a foundational member of the new Pac-12," said Pac-12 commissioner Teresa Gould in a statement. "It is a new day in college sports and the most opportune time to launch a new league that is positioned to succeed in today's landscape with student-athletes in mind."

Texas State was a power at the Division II level before moving up to I-AA in the 1980s, winning a pair of national titles under legendary coach Jim Wacker. Dennis Franchione helped transition the Bobcats to the FBS level. After just one year in the WAC, the program landed in a resurgent Sun Belt in 2013.

Until current coach G.J. Kinne arrived in 2023, though, the Bobcats posted eight straight losing seasons and zero bowl appearances. In two years, Kinne has notched 16 wins and consecutive First Responder Bowl victories in the past two years.

"This is a historic moment for Texas State and Bobcat athletics," Texas State president Kelly Damphousse said in a statement. "Joining the Pac-12 is more than an athletic move -- it is a declaration of our rising national profile, our commitment to excellence and our readiness to compete and collaborate with some of the most respected institutions in the country."

So why is Texas State such a hot commodity in the realignment world? It has everything to do with being in the right place at the right time.

Everyone wants a footprint in Texas

The college football landscape has shifted dramatically over the past five years, and no state has felt those changes more than Texas. The Longhorns' departure for the SEC shook the state. If Texas State ultimately leaves the Sun Belt for the Pac-12, it will be the ninth out of 13 FBS teams in the state to change affiliations since 2021. The lower levels have been even more impacted, including Sam Houston's acention from FCS to the FBS level.

At this time, seven of the nine FBS conferences feature at least one team in the state of Texas. Three of the four Power Four leagues also boast a representative after the ACC added SMU last season. The only exceptions are Midwest-based conferences Big Ten and MAC.

The relationship between Texas and football goes without saying, and makes even the middle and lower class of FBS teams intriguing investments. The AAC was attracted by access to major markets when it added North Texas, Rice and UTSA. Recruiting inroads are also critical, and Texas is the greatest producer of football talent in the world.

But perhaps most important, Texas is one of the greatest growth markets in the country. Texas is adding more population than any state in the union, with much of it settling around Austin. That makes Texas State a major potential upside play as it continues to build its brand on the regional and national level.

Financial incentives

Texas State was approached in the past by both the Mountain West and Pac-12. However, officials implied that the university had not gotten guaranteed full share distribution offers from the two leagues. There was little reason for Texas State to rush, with plenty of good options on the table.

Under previous administrators, Texas State's investment fell behind. Former coach Jake Spavital famously said that the players loved it when they got to work out at local San Marcos High School because its weightlifting facilities were better than Texas State's. Facilities are becoming less important in a revenue-sharing world, but the program knows it has to raise its profile to compete on the national stage.

President Kelly Damphousse and athletic director Don Coryell have been a shot in the arm for the athletic department, and Kinne has become the face as head football coach. However, Texas State needs resources to continue upgrading, especially if asked to play against Pac-12 competition.

Additionally, the Texas State University system is one of the four major groupings in Texas. The other three are the University of Texas system, Texas A&M system and Texas Tech system. Look at how the flagships of those three institutions are investing -- Texas State wants to increase its brand through football too.