A state trooper who made contact with South Carolina players Nyck Harbor and Oscar Adaway III during Saturday's SEC showdown with Texas A&M in College Station was relieved of his game-day duties and sent home, the university's police department said.

"The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is aware of the incident that occurred today during the Texas A&M football game," the DPS said in a statement. "The DPS Trooper involved was sent home from the game. Our Office of Inspector General (OIG) is also aware of the incident and will be further looking into the matter. No additional information will be released at this time."

Following an 80-yard Harbor touchdown in the final minute of the second quarter, South Carolina's star wideout exited the end zone and his momentum carried him into the tunnel. He appeared to be in discomfort, holding the back of his right leg. Several of his Gamecock teammates followed him into the tunnel, and then walked with him back toward the field.

As the players exited the tunnel, they were faced with a state trooper walking the opposite way. The officer bumped into the players, and then turned around and pointed at them while saying something.

This incident was just one of several bizarre things that took place in this conference matchup, as the third-ranked Aggies came back from a 30-3 deficit to win 31-30.

Texas A&M outscored South Carolina 28-0 in the second half, making it the largest comeback in program history. Marcel Reed and the A&M offense scored on four consecutive possessions amid an improbable comeback.

Texas A&M improved to 10-0 with the win while South Carolina fell to 3-7.