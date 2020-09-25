The Boston College Eagles will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alumni Stadium. The Eagles are 1-0 this season, while Texas State is 1-2. The Eagles are 8-3 against the spread when facing a team with a losing record. The Bobcats, meanwhile, are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games.

The under is 4-0 in Texas State's last four games as a road underdog. The under is 4-0 in Boston College's last four games overall. The Eagles are favored by 17.5 points in the latest Boston College vs. Texas State odds from William Hill, and the over-under is set at 57. Before you make any Texas State vs. Boston College picks, check out the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Texas State vs. Boston College spread: Boston College -17.5

Texas State vs. Boston College over-under: 57

Texas State vs. Boston College money line: BC -900, Texas State +575

TXST: Jarron Morris tied a school record with a 100-yard interception return for a touchdown last week.

BC: The Eagles have won 14 of their past 20 home openers.

What you need to know about Texas State

Texas State junior quarterback Tyler Vitt has passed for 602 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions, though sophomore Brady McBride was slated to be the starter until COVID-19 protocols derailed him. Bobcats coach Jake Spavital said earlier this week that his team's quarterback situation was "up in the air". McBride started the season opener against SMU.

Texas State earned its first road win since Nov. 3, 2018, beating Louisiana-Monroe 38-17 last week. Vitt passed for 256 yards and two scores while carrying the ball 11 times for a team-best 82 yards and a touchdown.

What you need to know about Boston College

Boston College quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in Boston College's 26-6 victory at Duke in its season opener last week. The Notre Dame transfer, who hadn't started since his senior year of high school in 2017, completed 17-of-23 passes with one interception and also ran the ball 12 times.

The Eagles forced five turnovers at Duke, including four when the Blue Devils were in the red zone. Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers had five receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown, and tight end Hunter Long made seven catches for 93 yards and a score in Boston College's win.

How to make Texas State vs. Boston College picks

