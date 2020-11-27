Who's Playing

No. 16 Coastal Carolina @ Texas State

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 8-0; Texas State 2-9

What to Know

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Chanticleers and the Texas State Bobcats will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Coastal Carolina is coming into the matchup with an unblemished 8-0 record.

Coastal Carolina had a touchdown and change to spare in a 34-23 win over the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Saturday. It was another big night for Coastal Carolina's QB Grayson McCall, who passed for two TDs and 200 yards on 21 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 69 yards. McCall's 75-yard touchdown toss to TE Isaiah Likely in the first quarter made for one of the most memorable moments of the day.

Meanwhile, don't be fooled by the insanely high score: we promise Texas State and the Arkansas State Red Wolves were playing football. Texas State had just enough and edged out the Red Wolves 47-45. QB Brady McBride had a stellar game for the Bobcats as he passed for five TDs and 443 yards on 45 attempts.

Special teams collected 11 points for Texas State. K Seth Keller booted in two field goals, the longest a 48-yarder in the second quarter, which ultimately accounted for the difference in the game.

The Chanticleers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17-point margin of victory. If their 5-2 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

Their wins bumped Coastal Carolina to 8-0 and the Bobcats to 2-9. Coastal Carolina has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 37.38 points per game. We'll see if Texas State can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chanticleers are a big 17-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas State and Coastal Carolina both have one win in their last two games.