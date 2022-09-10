Who's Playing

FIU @ Texas State

Current Records: FIU 1-0; Texas State 0-1

Last Season Records: Texas State 4-8; FIU 1-11

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will look to defend their home turf Saturday against the FIU Panthers at 7 p.m. ET. Texas State will be hoping to build upon the 23-17 win they picked up against FIU when they previously played in September of last year.

Things couldn't have gone much worse for the Bobcats as they lost 38-14 to the Nevada Wolf Pack last week. Texas State was down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but FIU ultimately got the result they were hoping for last Thursday with a 38-37 win over the Bryant Bulldogs.

FIU's victory lifted them to 1-0 while Texas State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. We'll see if FIU can repeat their recent success or if Texas State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.20

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.