The FIU Panthers take on the Texas State Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State opened the season with a loss against a tough Nevada Wolf Pack team on September 3 after it won just four games in 2021. The Panthers barely escaped with a win to start their year against Bryant in the first game of the post-Butch Davis era. Texas State won the matchup between the two last season, 23-17.

The Bobcats are favored by 13.5 points in the latest Texas State vs. FIU odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 61 points. Before making any FIU vs. Texas State picks, you need to see the college football predictions and betting advice from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every FBS college football game 10,000 times. Over the past six-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated a stunning profit of almost $3,500 for $100 players on its top-rated college football picks against the spread. It enters Week 2 of the 2022 college football season on a 48-37 run on all top-rated college football spread and money-line picks that dates back to 2021. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Texas State vs. FIU and just locked in its picks and CFB predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several college football odds and betting lines for Texas State vs. FIU:

Texas State vs. FIU spread: Texas State -13.5

Texas State vs. FIU over-under: 61 points

Texas State vs. FIU picks: See picks here

What you need to know about Texas State

Texas State had a tough time in its first game 38-14 loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack on Saturday. The Bobcats were down 38-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Bobcats quarterback Layne Hatcher was chucking it around, and finished with 289 yards with two touchdowns, but he also threw two interceptions. Where Texas State suffered most was with its rushing attack, which was led by Jahmyl Jeter, who had just 16 yards on ten carries.

Ashtyn Hawkins had the biggest offensive performance by a Texas State skill player, and he finished with ten receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, defensive lineman Levi Bell and linebacker Sione Tupou combined for 20 total tackles. One area that the Bobcats need to get better in not just this week, but for the whole season is turnovers. Texas State finished dead last in turnover margin last season, at minus-4.

What you need to know about FIU

FIU ultimately got the result it was hoping for on Thursday with a 38-37 win over the Bryant Bulldogs. Quarterback Grayson James came out firing, but completed just over 50 percent of his passes for 207 yards and four touchdowns. Those scores were split by Tyrese Chambers and Kris Mitchell, who had two apiece. Chambers racked up 86 yards in eight receptions, but Mitchell just needed three catches to get 80 yards.

A couple last-season defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: FIU was 12th-worst in the nation in touchdowns allowed last year, and the Panthers allowed 58. Texas State is off to sluggish start defensively, after it was the 25th-worst defense in passing touchdowns allowed last season, with 27. The Bobcats didn't let Nevada throw one, but the Wolf Pack did score four touchdowns on the ground.

How to make Texas State vs. FIU picks

The model has simulated Texas State vs. FIU 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over on the point total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in just over 50% of all simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

Who wins Texas State vs. FIU? And which side of the spread is a must-back? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college football picks, and find out.