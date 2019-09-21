Texas State vs. Georgia State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. Georgia State (away)

Current Records: Texas State 0-3-0; Georgia State 2-1-0

What to Know

A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Georgia State and Texas State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.

After soaring to 48 points the game before, Georgia State faltered in their game last week. They took a serious blow against W. Michigan, falling 57-10. The Panthers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 43-10.

Texas State's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. They suffered a grim 47-17 defeat to SMU. The Bobcats were down by 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State is worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 10 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 275.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a solid 3-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 63

Series History

Georgia State have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.