Texas State vs. Georgia State live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAA Football on TV, stream online
How to watch Texas State vs. Georgia State football game
Who's Playing
Texas State (home) vs. Georgia State (away)
Current Records: Texas State 0-3-0; Georgia State 2-1-0
What to Know
A Sun Belt battle is on tap between Georgia State and Texas State at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Both of these teams will be looking for a pick-me-up after considerable defeats in their previous games.
After soaring to 48 points the game before, Georgia State faltered in their game last week. They took a serious blow against W. Michigan, falling 57-10. The Panthers were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 43-10.
Texas State's rough patch got a bit rougher after their third loss in a row. They suffered a grim 47-17 defeat to SMU. The Bobcats were down by 34-10 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.
With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the victory. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia State is worst in the nation in rushing touchdowns allowed, with 10 on the season. The Bobcats have experienced some defensive struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the second most rushing yards allowed per game in the nation, having given up 275.30 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Bobcats are a solid 3-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 63
Series History
Georgia State have won three out of their last four games against Texas State.
- Nov 03, 2018 - Georgia State 31 vs. Texas State 40
- Nov 11, 2017 - Texas State 30 vs. Georgia State 33
- Oct 08, 2016 - Georgia State 41 vs. Texas State 21
- Nov 14, 2015 - Texas State 19 vs. Georgia State 41
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
Reggie Bush's USC return highlights
The former Trojans star running back, who was banished from the program, returned as a commentator...
-
Kedon Slovis injured early vs. Utah
Slovis got drilled on the first drive of the game and immediately went into the locker room
-
USC knocks off No. 10 Utah
Despite losing Kedon Slovis early, USC pulled off the upset victory in the Coliseum on Friday
-
WATCH: LaTech recovers onside for TD
This is as bad of a beat as you're going to see this season in college football
-
College football odds, Week 4 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 4 college football game 10,000 times
-
USC vs. Utah pick, live stream
The Utes hit the road to try to get an early leg up in the Pac-12 South race