Who's Playing

Houston Baptist @ Texas State

Current Records: Houston Baptist 1-1; Texas State 1-2

What to Know

The Houston Baptist Huskies have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against the Texas State Bobcats on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. The Huskies will be seeking to avenge the 20-11 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Sept. 2 of 2017.

Two weeks ago, Houston Baptist and the Lindenwood Lions were almost perfectly matched up, but Houston Baptist suffered an agonizing 21-20 defeat.

Meanwhile, a victory for the Bobcats just wasn't in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were dealt a punishing 42-7 loss at the hands of the Baylor Bears. Texas State was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by WR Ashtyn Hawkins, who caught 13 passes for one TD and 114 yards.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.