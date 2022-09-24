Who's Playing

Houston Baptist @ Texas State

Current Records: Houston Baptist 1-1; Texas State 1-2

What to Know

The Houston Baptist Huskies have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will take on the Texas State Bobcats at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Houston Baptist have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 29-point spread they are up against.

The Huskies had victory within their grasp but couldn't quite capture it two weeks ago as the team lost 21-20 to the Lindenwood Lions.

Meanwhile, a win for Texas State just wasn't in the stars last week as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 42-7 bruising that they suffered against the Baylor Bears. Texas State was down 28-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. Texas State's defeat came about despite a quality game from WR Ashtyn Hawkins, who caught 13 passes for one TD and 114 yards.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.00

Odds

The Bobcats are a big 29-point favorite against the Huskies, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Bobcats as a 22.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Texas State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.