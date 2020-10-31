Who's Playing

Louisiana @ Texas State

Current Records: Louisiana 4-1; Texas State 1-6

What to Know

The Texas State Bobcats will be returning home after a five-game road trip. The Bobcats and the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium. Texas State have not won a single game against Louisiana in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since October of 2015.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 52-14, which was the final score in Texas State's tilt against the BYU Cougars last week. Texas State was down 49-7 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. A silver lining for them was the play of WR Marcell Barbee, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Louisiana didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the UAB Blazers last Friday, but they still walked away with a 24-20 win. Louisiana QB Levi Lewis was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 152 yards on 20 attempts in addition to picking up 34 yards on the ground.

Texas State is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those burned by picking them against the spread last week might want to keep in mind that the squad has never dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Bobcats are now 1-6 while the Ragin' Cajuns sit at 4-1. Louisiana is 2-1 after wins this season, and Texas State is 1-4 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $59.00

Odds

The Ragin' Cajuns are a big 16-point favorite against the Bobcats, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin' Cajuns as a 16.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisiana have won all of the games they've played against Texas State in the last six years.