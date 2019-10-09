Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe odds, line: 2019 College football picks, predictions from model on 68-42 roll

It's a meeting of Sun Belt West foes when the Texas State Bobcats host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks on Thursday night in San Marcos. The Bobcats are built on the passing game and a strong pass defense, and they are rested after building momentum with a 24-3 victory against Nicholls State on Sept. 28. The Warhawks are 11-4 against their former Southland Conference foes and boast a veteran quarterback in Caleb Evans. ULM also had a week to recover after a 52-33 loss to Memphis. Kickoff from Bobcat Stadium is set for 9:15 p.m. ET. The Warhawks are 3.5-point favorites in the latest Louisiana-Monroe vs. Texas State odds, and the over-under for total points scored is 61. Before you enter any Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe picks, you should listen to the college football predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model knows the Warhawks' offense averages 470 yards and 31.6 points per game and is led by Evans, who started four games as a freshman and has been in charge of the offense ever since. He has thrown for 1,172 yards and 10 touchdowns this season and has 268 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. Evans has a plethora of options at receiver, with five players posting more than 100 yards receiving.

ULM's defense allows 507 yards and 39 points per game, but it has been an opportunistic unit with six interceptions, including three by cornerback Corey Straughter. Linebackers Cortez Sisco (36 tackles) and Rashaad Harding (30 tackles, two sacks, one pass defended) are the anchors of the unit. The visiting Warhawks have won three in a row against the Bobcats and the road team is 5-1 against the spread in the past six meetings between the teams. Texas State has not won a conference home game since 2015.

But just because the Warhawks have veteran leadership and have had the Bobcats' number doesn't mean they will cover the Texas State vs. Louisiana-Monroe spread.

Texas State is built on a defense that is strong up the middle and has forced its share of turnovers. Bryan London II is the playmaker, racking up 48 tackles to go with a sack and an interception, and fellow linebacker Nikolas Daniels has 40 tackles and two sacks, including one against Nicholls State.

The offense is led by JuCo transfer quarterback Gresch Jensen (1,121 yards, five TDs) and running backs Caleb Twyford (294 yards) and Anthony Taylor (115). Hutch White is Jensen's favorite target with 31 receptions for 236 yards. Jahmarae Sheread provides the big-play threat with 17 catches for 186 yards and a touchdown, and averages 23.6 yards on kickoff returns.

