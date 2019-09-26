Texas State vs. Nicholls State: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Texas State (home) vs. Nicholls State (away)

Current Records: Texas State 1-3-0; Nicholls State 2-1-0

What to Know

Texas State has the luxury of staying at home another week and will welcome Nicholls State at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Texas State will be hoping to continue their now three-game streak of scoring more points each contest than the last.

It was all tied up at the half for the Bobcats and Georgia State last week, but the Bobcats stepped up in the second half. The Bobcats narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past Georgia State 37-34. Texas State's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Anthony D. Taylor, who rushed for 54 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and Caleb Twyford, who picked up 137 yards on the ground on 27 carries. That nimble footwork stands out as the first time Twyford has hit the 100-yard rushing mark this season.

Meanwhile, Nicholls State won the last time they faced S.F. Austin, and things went their way last week, too. Nicholls State strolled past S.F. Austin with points to spare, taking the game 48-30. The success made it back-to-back wins for the Colonels.

Their wins bumped the Bobcats to 1-3 and the Colonels to 2-1. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas

Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium -- San Marcos, Texas TV: ESPN3.com

ESPN3.com Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.